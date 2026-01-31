The Al-Ittihad Club rejected the offer made by the Italian club Inter Milan regarding the loan of their player "Moussa Diaby" for 35 million euros with an option to buy his contract, according to what the reliable Fabrizio published on his official account on the "X" platform. The 26-year-old French player has previously played for major clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa before moving to the Saudi league.



Inter Milan had agreed to all the conditions set by Al-Ittihad player "Moussa Diaby," including securing luxurious accommodation, a car, a win bonus for each match, and playing as a starter in the remaining matches of the team.



It is worth mentioning that Diaby joined Al-Ittihad on a formal contract extending for 5 seasons coming from the English club Aston Villa, and became part of the team in the summer of 2024 during the summer transfer window, with a contract that extends until 2029, for 60 million euros, and an annual salary of 15.3 million euros.