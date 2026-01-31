رفض نادي الاتحاد العرض الذي قدمه نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي بخصوص إعارة لاعبه «موسى ديابي» مقابل 35 مليون يورو مع أولوية شراء عقده، وفق ما نشره الموثوق فابريزيو في حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة «X». وسبق للاعب الفرنسي (26 عاماً) اللعب في أندية كبرى مثل باريس سان جيرمان، وباير ليفركوزن، وأستون فيلا قبل انتقاله إلى الدوري السعودي.


وكان «إنتر ميلان» وافق على كافة شروط لاعب الاتحاد «موسى ديابي»، بتأمين سكن فاخر، وسيارة، ومكافأة فوز في كل مباراة، واللعب بشكل أساسي في باقي مباريات الفريق.


يذكر أن ديابي انتقل إلى الاتحاد بعقد رسمي يمتد 5 مواسم قادماً من نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وأصبح من لاعبي الفريق في صيف 2024 ضمن فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، بعقد يمتد حتى 2029، مقابل 60 مليون يورو، وبراتب سنوي 15.3 مليون يورو.