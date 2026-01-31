تلقى الشاعر محمد بن طمحي الذيابي التعازي في وفاة نجله الأكبر «بدر»، الذي وافته المنية بعد وعكة صحية ألمت به.


وتمت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد الحرام، ودفن في مقابر الشهداء بالشرائع شرق مكة المكرمة.


وشهد مقر العزاء توافد أعداد من الشعراء والوجهاء والأقارب.