The poet Mohammed bin Tamhi Al-Dhiyabi received condolences for the death of his eldest son "Badr," who passed away after suffering from a health issue.



The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the Grand Mosque, and he was buried in the Martyrs' Cemetery in Al-Shara'i, east of Mecca.



The condolence gathering witnessed the arrival of numerous poets, dignitaries, and relatives.