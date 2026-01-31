تلقى الشاعر محمد بن طمحي الذيابي التعازي في وفاة نجله الأكبر «بدر»، الذي وافته المنية بعد وعكة صحية ألمت به.
وتمت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد الحرام، ودفن في مقابر الشهداء بالشرائع شرق مكة المكرمة.
وشهد مقر العزاء توافد أعداد من الشعراء والوجهاء والأقارب.
The poet Mohammed bin Tamhi Al-Dhiyabi received condolences for the death of his eldest son "Badr," who passed away after suffering from a health issue.
The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at the Grand Mosque, and he was buried in the Martyrs' Cemetery in Al-Shara'i, east of Mecca.
The condolence gathering witnessed the arrival of numerous poets, dignitaries, and relatives.