تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تنطلق غداً (الإثنين) في الرياض، أعمال النسخة الخامسة من المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، وذلك خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 فبراير، تحت شعار «الإعلام في عالم يتشكل». ويشارك في المنتدى أكثر من 300 إعلامي وخبير وأكاديمي من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن 150 جلسة حوارية تستكشف مستقبل الصناعة الإعلامية وتحدياتها وفرصها.

سلمان الدوسري   

سلمان الدوسري   

وأعرب وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري عن شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على دعمهما المتواصل لقطاع الإعلام، مؤكداً أن الرعاية الكريمة تجسِّد إيمان القيادة بدور الإعلام كشريك إستراتيجي في التنمية، وقوة ناعمة تعكس التحولات الكبرى التي تشهدها المملكة.

وأشار الدوسري إلى أن انعقاد المنتدى يتزامن مع مرور عشرة أعوام على إطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030، التي نقلت الإعلام السعودي من دور الناقل إلى صانع التأثير، مؤكداً أن المنتدى سيستعرض هذه المنجزات ويستشرف آفاق المستقبل.

الرياض ترسم ملامح المستقبل وتحتضن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 غداً

وقال: «إن شعار المنتدى (الإعلام في عالم يتشكل) يعكس مكانة الرياض في قيادة المشهد الإعلامي إقليمياً ودولياً، عبر الانتقال من استهلاك المحتوى إلى ريادة الابتكار فيه، وصناعة بيئة إعلامية متطورة تواكب المتغيرات الجيوسياسية والتقنية، بما يرسخ مكانة المملكة بوصفها مركزاً إعلامياً عالمياً يجمع صُنّاع القرار لرسم ملامح مستقبل الصناعة».

محمد الحارثي   

محمد الحارثي   

من جهته، أوضح رئيس المنتدى محمد بن فهد الحارثي أن النسخة الخامسة تأتي استجابةً لتحولات المرحلة التي تفرض إعادة تعريف دور المؤسسات الإعلامية في ظل الذكاء الاصطناعي وتغير أنماط التلقي، مشيراً إلى أن أجندة المنتدى ستركز على استعادة الثقة في الرسالة الإعلامية وبناء سرديات عميقة ومؤثرة.

وكشف الحارثي إطلاق منطقة «بوليفارد 2030» للمرة الأولى، المصاحبة لمعرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، لتكون نافذة حية على منجزات الوطن الكبرى، بما في ذلك مشاريع نيوم والدرعية والقدية، بما يجعل المنتدى جسراً يربط الإعلاميين والزوار بواقع التنمية السعودية المتسارع.