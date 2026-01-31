الرياض ترسم ملامح المستقبل وتحتضن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 غداً

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum 2026 will kick off tomorrow (Monday) in Riyadh, running from February 2 to 4, under the slogan "Media in a Shaping World." More than 300 media professionals, experts, and academics from various countries will participate in the forum, which includes 150 discussion sessions exploring the future of the media industry, its challenges, and opportunities.

The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support of the media sector, affirming that this generous patronage embodies the leadership's belief in the role of media as a strategic partner in development and a soft power reflecting the major transformations taking place in the Kingdom.

Al-Dosari pointed out that the forum coincides with the tenth anniversary of the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, which has transformed Saudi media from a mere transmitter to an influencer, emphasizing that the forum will showcase these achievements and look ahead to future prospects.

He stated: "The forum's slogan (Media in a Shaping World) reflects Riyadh's position in leading the media scene regionally and internationally, through the transition from content consumption to innovation leadership, and creating an advanced media environment that keeps pace with geopolitical and technological changes, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's status as a global media hub that brings decision-makers together to shape the future of the industry."

For his part, the forum's president, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi, explained that the fifth edition comes in response to the transformations of the era that necessitate redefining the role of media institutions in light of artificial intelligence and changing reception patterns, noting that the forum's agenda will focus on restoring trust in the media message and building deep and impactful narratives.

Al-Harithi revealed the launch of the "Boulevard 2030" area for the first time, accompanying the Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," to serve as a live window into the Kingdom's major achievements, including the NEOM, Diriyah, and Qiddiya projects, making the forum a bridge connecting media professionals and visitors to the rapidly advancing reality of Saudi development.