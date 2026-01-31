With the mouse and before the mouse, Al-Ahli remains the most affected team by refereeing...!!!

There are teams, and I do not say just one but many, that have benefited from refereeing mistakes and continue to benefit, and they do not hesitate to raise the banner of injustice. Even if a truthful person speaks to himself, they respond to him with the harshest words, even though he has only spoken the truth...!!!

Al-Hilal is always placed in doubt and suspicion, and the latest of these doubts came after the Qadisiyah match, while Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad receive a portion of love, and we do not hear anyone stating the truth that we see...

Al-Ahli always comes at the top of the list of the most clubs that have not been awarded correct penalties, and the most club that has been awarded incorrect penalties....!

Amid all this, we try to think positively, but for how long....???

I search among their lines and programs for someone to do justice to Al-Ahli from this injustice, and I find nothing but expressions of feelings about the fans, while the fans want justice for those on the field...!!

The referee of the Al-Hilal and Qadisiyah match is Brazilian, and it is said that the referee for tomorrow's match, which brings together Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, is Argentine. The first slaughtered Qadisiyah, and the second we can only pray that he does not fall into what we fear..???

When will we get rid of these Latin selections...?

An important question.. So who will answer it, O Committee or rather the Refereeing Department...!

Flash

“A beautiful face should not tarnish its appearance with ugly deeds, and an ugly face should not combine two uglinesses.”

‏- Al-Hasan Al-Basri