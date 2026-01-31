مع الفار وقبل الفار يظل الأهلي أكثر الفرق تضرراً من التحكيم...!!!

ثمة فرق ولا أقول واحداً بل كثر استفادت من أخطاء التحكيم وما زالت تستفيد ولا تتردد في رفع شعار المظلومية، وإن قال أمينٌ مع نفسه الحقيقة لهم يردون عليه بأشد العبارات، مع أنه لم يقل إلا الحق...!!!

الهلال يوضع دائماً بين شك وريبة، وآخر هذه الشكوك بعد مباراة القادسية، في حين النصر والاتحاد ينالهما من الحب جانب ولا نسمع من يقول الحقيقة التي نراها...

الأهلي يأتي دائماً على رأس قائمة أكثر نادٍ لم تحتسب له ضربات جزاء صحيحة، والأكثر نادٍ احتسبت عليه ضربات جزاء غير صحيحة....!

وما بين كل هذا نحاول نحسن الظن ولكن إلى متى....؟؟؟

أبحث بين أسطرهم وبرامجهم من ينصف الأهلي من هذا الجور ولا أجد إلا نثر مشاعر حول الجمهور، والجمهور يريد إنصاف من في الملعب...!!

حكم مباراة الهلال والقادسية برازيلي، ويقال إن حكم مباراة الغد والتي تجمع الأهلي والهلال أرجنتيني، الأول نحر القادسية، والثاني لا نملك إلا أن ندعو ألا يقع في ما نخاف منه..؟؟؟

متى نتخلص من هذه الاختيارات اللاتينية...؟

سؤال مهم.. فمن يجيب عنه يا لجنة بل دائرة التحكيم...!

ومضة

«ينبغي للوجه الحسن ألا يشين وجههُ بقبيح فِعله، وينبغي لقبيح الوجه ألا يجمع بين قبيحين».

‏- الحسن البصري