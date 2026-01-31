أعيد في هذه الأيام قراءة كتاب «العقد الاجتماعي» للفيلسوف الفرنسي الشهير «جان جاك روسو». وهذه هي المرة الثانية التي أقرأ فيها هذا الكتاب، الذي فيه الكثير مما يفيد من يفكر في صلاح الشأن العام، لبلاد ما، بصفة عامة. إذ تبنى معظم العالم بعض أفكار روسو هذه، كأساس لنظمه السياسية الراهنة. وما قرأته، حتى الآن، دفعني لإعادة طرح موضوع الفكر العربي، والأزمة التي يعتقد أنه يعاني منها.

إن أصل وجوهر الحياة البشرية، بلا شك، هو فكر وعمل.. والأصل أن الفكر يسبق العمل، ويحدد بالتالي سيره، وطريقه، وضوابطه. وعند الشروع في أي نشاط إنساني، غالباً ما نجد وراءه فكرة معينة، أو يمكن تعيينها. وغالباً ما تبرز حتمية وضع إطار قيمي (مرجعي/ نظري) أو إطار قانوني عام.. يحكم أي نشاط إنساني، ويقننه وينظمه. والأمم والدول لم تتقدم وتتطور وتزدهر (بشكل سليم) إلا بعد تبني أطر قيمية إيجابية مرجعية، أو قوانين إيجابية عامة (متفق عليها سلفاً، بصفة عامة) تحكم نشاط المجتمع، كلياً، أو جزئياً، وتنظم وجوده، وترعى تطوره ونموه في الاتجاه (الصحيح) الذي يحقق مصالح الأغلبية المعنية، ويرضي رغباتها. أو، لنقل، في الاتجاه المطلوب من قبل الغالبية المعنية.

وعندما ننظر إلى عالمنا العربي من هذه الزاوية، ونحاول أن نعرف وضع وملابسات الأطر المرجعية الرئيسة (الأطر الدستورية الأساسية خاصة) في هذا العالم بأجزائه المختلفة، فمن المنطقي أن نفرق أولاً بين «ما هو كائن» فعلاً، وبين «ما يجب أن يكون» في ذلك الوطن الكبير، في هذا الصدد. ولعل أبرز ما يلاحظ على «ما هو كائن»، في أغلب هذا العالم، هو: سيادة أطر قيمية وقانونية.. تعكس مصالح قلة خاصة هنا، وأخرى هناك، ولا تعبّر عن توجه ومصالح الأغلبية، في أكثر الحالات والظروف. وبالإضافة لذلك، يلاحظ عدم وجود مثل هذا الأطر، على المستوى الرسمي، أو سيادة أطر مستوردة (مشوهة)، أو أطر هلامية، في بعض أجزاء هذا العالم. ونتيجة لكل ذلك، أصبح معظم (وليس كل) العالم العربي، في حيرة من أمره، وارتباك وضياع (فكري وعملي). ولا نبالغ، إن قلنا بأن السبب الرئيس لتخلف العالم العربي المشهود (عن بقية أمم العالم، قياساً بما لديه من إمكانات) هو ذلك الضياع القانوني، وهذا التيه الفكري- الدستوري، إن صح التعبير.

***

وعندما نتحول إلى وضعية «ما يجب أن يكون» بهذا الخصوص، فلا بد أن نبحث عن هذا الـ«ما يجب أن يكون»، لدى المفكرين والمثقفين العرب.. فالمفكرون هم عقل الأمة، ومستودع أسرارها وطموحاتها، والمرآة التي تعكس آمال الأمة -أي أمة- وآلامها. والنظرة المتفحصة لـ«اتجاه» معظم المفكرين والمثقفين العرب المعاصرين، في هذا الشأن، توضح -بما لا يدع مجالاً لشك- بأن هناك «تخبطاً»، حتى بين معظم هؤلاء المفكرين. وكثيراً ما يشار إلى هذا «التخبط» بعبارة «أزمة الفكر العربي»، أو ما شابه ذلك. وغالباً ما تتجسد هذه الأزمة في «تناقض» وتضارب الوصفات التي يقدمها المفكرون لعلاج أمراض أمتهم، المعروفة، وعند مواجهة الفكر العربي لحدث أو تطور كبير ما، وعندما يبدي المفكرون العرب (بصراحة واطمئنان) آراءهم.. تجاه بعض قضايا عالمهم العربي وأمتهم الإسلامية. والمقصود هنا الفكر غير الرسمي، أو غير التابع للتوجهات الأيديولوجية لبعض الدول العربية.

***

ويرى بعض المهتمين بهذه القضية الكبرى، أن أزمة الفكر العربي هذه تتجسد في «اغتراب» و«احتراب» معظم المفكرين العرب (الزماني والمكاني) إنه اختلاف ذوي الفكر. ويتجلى الاغتراب في قراءة أولئك المفكرين القاصرة، أو المصلحية، للواقع العربي، والوصفات «العلاجية» التي يقترحونها، أو المقترحة، لمداواة و«تصحيح» ذلك الواقع. وغالباً ما نجد هؤلاء «المفكرين» وهم في حالة حرب فيما بينهم، لعدم قبول كل فئة رؤى الفئات الأخرى. فأزمة الفكر العربي المعاصر، تتجسد -في رأي المتخصصين- في انقسام المفكرين العرب إلى عدة فئات مختلفة، أهمها الفئات الأربع التالية:

(1) فئة تنظر إلى الحاضر والمستقبل بعين الماضي فقط؛ وهي الفئة التي تنادي بنبذ كل ما هو «أجنبي».. متجاهلة ضرورة «التلاقح» والتحديث الحضاري، ولزومية الأخذ بأسباب «القوة».. طالما لا تتعارض تلك الأسباب مع الدين. وهذه الفئة توصف بأنها مغتربة زمانياً.

(2) فئة «مستغربة» (Westernized): وهي التي تنظر إلى الواقع العربي (وما يجب أن يكون عليه) من منطلق الفكر الأوروبي وحده.. وبناءً على أسس هذه الأيديولوجية الغربية، أو تلك.. متجاهلة «الخصوصية» الحضارية للعالم العربي، وغير مكترثة -كثيراً- بالتوجه الديني لغالبية سكانه. وهذه الفئة توصف بأنها مغتربة مكانياً.

(3) فئة واقعة (البعض يقول «حائرة») بين غربتي الزمان والمكان.. وتحاول جاهدة «التوفيق» بين التيارين السابقين.. ولكنها - في رأي هؤلاء- كثيراً ما تخفق في عملية التوفيق... وتقع -بالتالي- في إشكالية «التلفيق».

(4) فئة شعارها العملي «الحكمة ضالة المؤمن»، تؤمن بالاعتدال الديني، والدفع بالتي هي أحسن، وتسعى للنهوض، والتحديث المشروع، ولا تتردد في الأخذ بكل ما يمكن أن يفيد، أياً كان مصدره، وكنهه، طالما أنه لا يتعارض (صراحة) مع الدين الصحيح. ولهذا الحديث تكملة.