I am currently re-reading the book "The Social Contract" by the famous French philosopher "Jean-Jacques Rousseau." This is the second time I have read this book, which contains much that is beneficial for anyone thinking about the public good of a country in general. Most of the world has adopted some of Rousseau's ideas as the foundation for its current political systems. What I have read so far has prompted me to revisit the topic of Arab thought and the crisis that is believed to afflict it.

The essence and core of human life, without a doubt, is thought and action... and the principle is that thought precedes action, thus determining its course, path, and regulations. When embarking on any human activity, we often find a specific idea behind it, or one that can be identified. It often becomes imperative to establish a value framework (referential/theoretical) or a general legal framework that governs any human activity, legitimizes, and organizes it. Nations and states have only progressed, developed, and flourished (in a sound manner) after adopting positive referential value frameworks or general positive laws (generally agreed upon in advance) that govern the activities of society, wholly or partially, and organize its existence, while nurturing its development and growth in the (correct) direction that achieves the interests of the majority concerned and satisfies their desires. Or, to put it differently, in the direction desired by the majority concerned.

When we look at our Arab world from this perspective and try to understand the status and circumstances of the main referential frameworks (especially the basic constitutional frameworks) in this world with its various parts, it is logical to first distinguish between "what is" and "what should be" in that great homeland in this regard. Perhaps the most notable observation about "what is," in most of this world, is the dominance of value and legal frameworks that reflect the interests of a few individuals here and there, and do not express the direction and interests of the majority in most cases and circumstances. Additionally, it is noted that such frameworks are absent at the official level, or that imported (distorted) frameworks or nebulous frameworks prevail in some parts of this world. As a result of all this, most (but not all) of the Arab world has become confused and disoriented (intellectually and practically). We do not exaggerate when we say that the main reason for the observed backwardness of the Arab world (compared to other nations, given its potential) is that legal disorientation and this intellectual-constitutional confusion, if the term is appropriate.

***

When we shift to the situation of "what should be" in this regard, we must seek this "what should be" among Arab thinkers and intellectuals... for thinkers are the mind of the nation, the repository of its secrets and aspirations, and the mirror that reflects the hopes and pains of the nation - any nation. A close examination of the "direction" of most contemporary Arab thinkers and intellectuals in this matter clearly shows - beyond any doubt - that there is "confusion," even among most of these thinkers. This "confusion" is often referred to as the "crisis of Arab thought," or something similar. This crisis often manifests itself in the "contradictions" and conflicting prescriptions that thinkers offer to treat the known ailments of their nation, especially when confronting a significant event or development, and when Arab thinkers express (openly and confidently) their opinions on certain issues concerning their Arab world and Islamic nation. The focus here is on unofficial thought, or thought that is not aligned with the ideological orientations of some Arab states.

***

Some who are concerned with this major issue believe that this crisis of Arab thought is manifested in the "alienation" and "conflict" of most Arab thinkers (temporal and spatial) - it is the difference among thinkers. Alienation is evident in the limited or self-serving readings of the Arab reality by those thinkers, and the "remedies" they propose, or those proposed, to heal and "correct" that reality. Often, we find these "thinkers" in a state of war with one another, as each group refuses to accept the views of the other groups. The crisis of contemporary Arab thought, in the opinion of specialists, is embodied in the division of Arab thinkers into several different factions, the most important of which are the following four categories:

(1) A group that views the present and future solely through the lens of the past; this is the group that calls for rejecting everything "foreign"... ignoring the necessity of "cross-fertilization" and civilizational modernization, and the need to adopt the means of "strength"... as long as those means do not contradict religion. This group is described as temporally alienated.

(2) A "Westernized" group: this is the group that views the Arab reality (and what it should be) solely from the perspective of European thought... based on the foundations of this or that Western ideology... ignoring the "civilizational specificity" of the Arab world, and not paying much attention to the religious orientation of the majority of its population. This group is described as spatially alienated.

(3) A group caught (some say "confused") between the alienation of time and space... and strives hard to "reconcile" between the two previous currents... but, in the opinion of these critics, often fails in the reconciliation process... and thus falls into the problem of "fabrication."

(4) A group whose practical motto is "Wisdom is the lost property of the believer," believes in religious moderation, advocating for what is best, striving for upliftment and legitimate modernization, and does not hesitate to adopt anything that may be beneficial, regardless of its source or nature, as long as it does not openly contradict true religion. This discussion has a continuation.