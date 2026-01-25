Al-Faihah achieved a well-deserved victory over its guest Al-Fateh with a score of two goals to none, in the match that brought the two teams together at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, as part of the 18th round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshn League".



The first half ended in a goalless draw, before Al-Faihah succeeded in opening the scoring in the 79th minute through player Sabri Dahal, while his teammate Skala strengthened the score by scoring the second goal in the 88th minute.



With this result, Al-Faihah earned three valuable points, boosting its tally in the league standings to occupy the 12th position with 17 points, while Al-Fateh remained in the 10th position with 21 points.