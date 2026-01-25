حقق الفيحاء فوزاً مستحقاً على ضيفه الفتح بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بمحافظة المجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وانتهى الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف، قبل أن ينجح الفيحاء في افتتاح التسجيل في الدقيقة (79) عن طريق اللاعب صبري دهل، فيما عزز زميله سكالا النتيجة بإحراز الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (88).


وبهذه النتيجة حصد الفيحاء ثلاث نقاط ثمينة عزز بها رصيده في سلم ترتيب الدوري محتلاً المرتبة الـ12 بـ17، فيما بقي الفتح في المرتبة العاشرة بـ21 نقطة.