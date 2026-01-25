توّج وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، أمس (السبت) 24 يناير 2026، فريق «أوكي ريسينغ تيم»، والمكون من الإسباني داني كلوس والجامايكية سارا ميسير، بكأس المركز الأول في الجولة الافتتاحية لبطولة العالم للقوارب الكهربائية السريعة E1 لهذا الموسم 2026، وذلك بحضور نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي آل سعود، وأمير إمارة موناكو الأمير ألبير الثاني.


وفي بقية المراكز، توّج الأمير سلطان بن فهد بن سلمان آل سعود، رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، فريق «برادي» الذي يمثله البريطاني سام كولمان، وقائدته الفنلندية إيما كيميلاينن بكأس المركز الثاني، فيما قدّمت صوفي هورن، مؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة SeaBird Technologies جائزة المركز الثالث لفريق العُلا، الذي يمثّله الكندي رستي وايات والإسبانية نيريا مارتي، وأخيراً توّج أليخاندرو آغاغ، مؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة سلسلة بطولات E1، فريق «أوكي» بكأس المصنّعين.


وبنهاية نتائج الجولة الأولى التي تأتي ضمن ثماني جولات في الموسم الحالي، تصدّر فريق «أوكي ريسينغ تيم» الترتيب العام، يليه فريق «برادي» في المركز الثاني، فيما حل فريق العُلا ثالثًا، إذ تستكمل البطولة جولاتها في الفترة القادمة، حيث ستحتضن بحيرة كومو الإيطالية منافسات الجولة الثانية في الفترة من 24 حتى 25 أبريل القادم.


يشار إلى أن بطولة العالم للقوارب الكهربائية السريعة E1 أقيمت في الواجهة البحرية بجدة على مدار يومين، ونظمها الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات البحرية والغوص، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد الدولي للزوارق السريعة، وبإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وبالشراكة مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، إذ تنسجم هذه البطولة مع الرؤى الهادفة إلى دعم الاستدامة البيئية، وتعزيز التميز الرياضي، وتشجيع المشاركة المجتمعية في الرياضات البحرية، إلى جانب ترسيخ مكانة المملكة كمركز عالمي لاستضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية النوعية.