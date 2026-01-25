The Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, crowned the "Oki Racing Team," consisting of Spaniard Dani Clos and Jamaican Sara Misir, with the first place trophy in the opening round of the E1 World Championship for fast electric boats for the 2026 season, yesterday (Saturday), January 24, 2026, in the presence of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud, and the Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II.



In the remaining positions, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman Al Saud, President of the Saudi Marine Sports and Diving Federation, awarded the second place trophy to the "Brady" team, represented by British Sam Coleman and Finnish captain Emma Kimiläinen, while Sophie Horn, founder and Chair of the Board of SeaBird Technologies, presented the third place award to the AlUla team, represented by Canadian Rusty Wyeth and Spaniard Neria Marti. Finally, Alejandro Agag, founder and Chairman of the E1 Championship series, awarded the manufacturers' trophy to the "Oki" team.



At the end of the results of the first round, which is part of eight rounds in the current season, the "Oki Racing Team" topped the overall standings, followed by the "Brady" team in second place, while the AlUla team came in third. The championship will continue its rounds in the upcoming period, with the second round taking place at Lake Como in Italy from April 24 to 25.



It is noteworthy that the E1 World Championship for fast electric boats was held at the waterfront in Jeddah over two days, organized by the Saudi Marine Sports and Diving Federation, in collaboration with the International Powerboat Federation, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, and in partnership with the Public Investment Fund. This championship aligns with the visions aimed at supporting environmental sustainability, enhancing sports excellence, and encouraging community participation in marine sports, as well as establishing the Kingdom's position as a global hub for hosting high-quality international sports events.