عاد النجم المصري محمد صلاح إلى صفوف نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي بعد غياب دام أكثر من شهر، عقب انتهاء مشاركته مع منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي أُقيمت في المغرب.
مصر تكتفي بالمركز الرابع
واكتفى منتخب مصر بالحصول على المركز الرابع في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، عقب الخسارة أمام منتخب نيجيريا في مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث بركلات الترجيح، وأهدر محمد صلاح وعمر مرموش ركلتين ترجيحيتين، تسببتا في خسارة «الفراعنة» بنتيجة 4-2، فيما تُوّج منتخب السنغال باللقب بعد فوزه على منتخب المغرب بهدف دون مقابل في المباراة النهائية.
النجم المصري محمد صلاح
ابتسامة قبل التحدي الأوروبي
وظهرت الابتسامة العريضة على وجه محمد صلاح، قبل انطلاق التدريبات اليومية، وأثناء التوجه إلى فرنسا استعداداً لمواجهة أولمبيك مارسيليا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، المقررة غداً (الأربعاء).
قائمة ليفربول
ضمت قائمة ليفربول اللاعبين؛ أليسون، غوميز، إندو، فان ديك، كيركيز، ويرتز، سوبوسلاي، ماك أليستر، محمد صلاح، كييزا، غونز، جاكبو، إيكيتيكي، مامارداشفيلي، روبرتسون، وودمان، فريمبونغ، غرافينبيرش، نيوني، نغوموها.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has returned to the ranks of Liverpool FC after an absence of more than a month, following the conclusion of his participation with the Egyptian national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Morocco.
Egypt Finishes in Fourth Place
The Egyptian national team settled for fourth place in the Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Nigeria in the third-place playoff match on penalties. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush missed two penalty kicks, which led to the "Pharaohs" losing 4-2. Meanwhile, Senegal was crowned champion after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final match.
النجم المصري محمد صلاح
A Smile Before the European Challenge
A broad smile appeared on Mohamed Salah's face before the start of the daily training sessions, while heading to France in preparation for facing Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).
Liverpool Squad
The Liverpool squad includes players; Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Kirkes, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Chiesa, Gons, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamaradashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nunez, Ngoumou.