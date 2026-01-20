عاد النجم المصري محمد صلاح إلى صفوف نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي بعد غياب دام أكثر من شهر، عقب انتهاء مشاركته مع منتخب مصر في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي أُقيمت في المغرب.

مصر تكتفي بالمركز الرابع

واكتفى منتخب مصر بالحصول على المركز الرابع في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، عقب الخسارة أمام منتخب نيجيريا في مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث بركلات الترجيح، وأهدر محمد صلاح وعمر مرموش ركلتين ترجيحيتين، تسببتا في خسارة «الفراعنة» بنتيجة 4-2، فيما تُوّج منتخب السنغال باللقب بعد فوزه على منتخب المغرب بهدف دون مقابل في المباراة النهائية.

النجم المصري محمد صلاح

ابتسامة قبل التحدي الأوروبي

وظهرت الابتسامة العريضة على وجه محمد صلاح، قبل انطلاق التدريبات اليومية، وأثناء التوجه إلى فرنسا استعداداً لمواجهة أولمبيك مارسيليا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، المقررة غداً (الأربعاء).

قائمة ليفربول

ضمت قائمة ليفربول اللاعبين؛ أليسون، غوميز، إندو، فان ديك، كيركيز، ويرتز، سوبوسلاي، ماك أليستر، محمد صلاح، كييزا، غونز، جاكبو، إيكيتيكي، مامارداشفيلي، روبرتسون، وودمان، فريمبونغ، غرافينبيرش، نيوني، نغوموها.