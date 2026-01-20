The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has returned to the ranks of Liverpool FC after an absence of more than a month, following the conclusion of his participation with the Egyptian national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Morocco.

Egypt Finishes in Fourth Place

The Egyptian national team settled for fourth place in the Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Nigeria in the third-place playoff match on penalties. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush missed two penalty kicks, which led to the "Pharaohs" losing 4-2. Meanwhile, Senegal was crowned champion after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final match.

A Smile Before the European Challenge

A broad smile appeared on Mohamed Salah's face before the start of the daily training sessions, while heading to France in preparation for facing Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Champions League, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Liverpool Squad

The Liverpool squad includes players; Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Kirkes, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Chiesa, Gons, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamaradashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nunez, Ngoumou.