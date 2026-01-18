Al-Qadisiyah defeated their host Al-Hazm with a score of five goals to one, in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshan League).



Al-Qadisiyah's goals were scored by Matteo Retegui, Musab Al-Juwair, Julian Quinones, Ahmed Al-Nakhli (own goal), and Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat, at minutes (56), (61), (73), (81), and (90+4).



Meanwhile, Al-Hazm scored their only goal through their player Abu Bakr Bah at minute (86).



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points total to (33) points in fourth place temporarily, until the completion of the round's matches, while Al-Hazm's points remained at (16) in 11th place.