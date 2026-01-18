كسب القادسية مضيفه الحزم بخمسة أهدافٍ مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ16 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).
وسجّل أهداف القادسية ماتيو ريتيغي، ومصعب الجوير، وخوليان كينونيس، وأحمد النخلي بالخطأ في مرماه، ومحمد أبو الشامات، عند الدقائق (56)، (61)، (73)، (81)، (90+4).
فيما سجّل الحزم هدفه الوحيد عن طريق لاعبه أبو بكر باه عند الدقيقة (86).
وبهذه النتيجة رفع فريق القادسية رصيده إلى (33) نقطة في المركز الرابع مؤقتاً، لحين استكمال مباريات الجولة، فيما تجمّد رصيد الحزم عند (16) نقطة في المركز الـ11.
Al-Qadisiyah defeated their host Al-Hazm with a score of five goals to one, in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshan League).
Al-Qadisiyah's goals were scored by Matteo Retegui, Musab Al-Juwair, Julian Quinones, Ahmed Al-Nakhli (own goal), and Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat, at minutes (56), (61), (73), (81), and (90+4).
Meanwhile, Al-Hazm scored their only goal through their player Abu Bakr Bah at minute (86).
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points total to (33) points in fourth place temporarily, until the completion of the round's matches, while Al-Hazm's points remained at (16) in 11th place.