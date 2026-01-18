كسب القادسية مضيفه الحزم بخمسة أهدافٍ مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ16 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وسجّل أهداف القادسية ماتيو ريتيغي، ومصعب الجوير، وخوليان كينونيس، وأحمد النخلي بالخطأ في مرماه، ومحمد أبو الشامات، عند الدقائق (56)، (61)، (73)، (81)، (90+4).


فيما سجّل الحزم هدفه الوحيد عن طريق لاعبه أبو بكر باه عند الدقيقة (86).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع فريق القادسية رصيده إلى (33) نقطة في المركز الرابع مؤقتاً، لحين استكمال مباريات الجولة، فيما تجمّد رصيد الحزم عند (16) نقطة في المركز الـ11.