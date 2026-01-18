اختتمت أمس منافسات الجولة الـ17 من دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، التي أسفرت نتائجها عن تعزيز أبها صدارته، وسط ملاحقة من الدرعية، وتعثر العروبة والعُلا.


وحقق أبها فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه الرائد بنتيجة (2-1) ليصل للنقطة (42) في صدارة الترتيب، فيما توقف رصيد الرائد عند (23) نقطة في المركز التاسع.


وحسم الدرعية قمة مباريات الجولة بعد الفوز على مضيفه البكيرية بهدف نظيف رافعاً رصيده إلى (36) نقطة في المركز الثاني، بينما توقف رصيد البكيرية عند (32) نقطة في المركز الرابع.


وواصل العروبة إهدار النقاط بتعادله أمام مضيفه الأنوار بنتيجة (2-2) رافعاً رصيده إلى (34) نقطة في المركز الثالث، والأنوار إلى (16) نقطة في المركز الـ13.


وتعثر العُلا على أرض مضيفه الزلفي بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف ليفرط في فرصة الارتقاء للمربع الذهبي، إذ يحتل المركز الخامس بـ(31) نقطة في المركز الخامس، بينما رفع الزلفي رصيده إلى (15) نقطة في المركز الـ14 وله مباراة مؤجلة.


وحقق الجبلين فوزاً على ضيفه الوحدة بهدفين نظيفين ليجمع (30) نقطة بالمركز السادس، فيما توقف رصيد الوحدة عند (19) نقطة في المركز الـ12.


وتغلب الفيصلي على مضيفه الباطن بنتيجة (2-1) ليصل إلى النقطة (26) في المركز السابع وله مباراة مؤجلة، فيما توقف رصيد الباطن عند (4) نقاط في المركز الـ18، وله مباراة مؤجلة.


وارتفع رصيد جدة إلى (26) نقطة بالمركز الثامن، والطائي إلى (21) نقطة في المركز العاشر، بعد تعادلهما دون أهداف، فيما تغلب الجندل على ضيفه العربي بهدف نظيف، ليحتل المركز الـ11 بـ(20) نقطة، وتوقف رصيد العربي عند (13) نقطة في المركز الـ16.


وتعادل الجبيل مع ضيفه العدالة بهدفين لكل منهما، ليصل الجبيل إلى النقطة السادسة في المركز الـ17، وله مباراة مؤجلة، والعدالة إلى (14) نقطة في المركز الـ15.


وبنهاية الجولة الـ17 من دوري الأولى، عزز لاعب أبها سيلا سو، صدارته لقائمة الهدافين بـ(17) هدفاً، مقابل (14) هدفاً للاعب الدرعية جايتان لابورد، يليهما لاعب العُلا إفثيميوس كولوريس بـ(13) هدفاً، ثم لاعب العروبة نوانكو سيمون بـ(12) هدفاً.


وشهدت الجولة تسجيل (18) هدفاً، وعزز فريق أبها من صدارته كأكثر الأندية فوزاً بـ(13) مباراة، يليه الدرعية بـ(11) فوزاً، بينما جاء الباطن كأقل الفرق فوزاً إذ لم يحقق أي انتصار حتى الآن.


وجاء هجوم أبها الأقوى بـ(37) هدفاً، يليه الدرعية والعُلا بـ(35) هدفاً لكل منهما، كما جاء المتصدر كأقوى دفاع باستقباله (14) هدفاً، يليه جدة بـ(15) هدفاً.