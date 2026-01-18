The 17th round of the first division professional league concluded yesterday, with its results reinforcing Abha's lead, while Al-Dhariyah pursued closely, and both Al-Orouba and Al-Ula stumbled.



Abha achieved a valuable victory over its guest Al-Raed with a score of (2-1), reaching (42) points at the top of the standings, while Al-Raed's tally stopped at (23) points in ninth place.



Al-Dhariyah secured the top match of the round by defeating its host Al-Bukayriyah with a clean goal, raising its tally to (36) points in second place, while Al-Bukayriyah's points remained at (32) in fourth place.



Al-Orouba continued to waste points by drawing against its host Al-Anwar with a score of (2-2), raising its tally to (34) points in third place, and Al-Anwar to (16) points in 13th place.



Al-Ula stumbled on the ground of its host Al-Zulfi with a goalless draw, missing the opportunity to rise to the golden square, as it occupies fifth place with (31) points, while Al-Zulfi raised its tally to (15) points in 14th place and has a postponed match.



Al-Jabalain achieved a victory over its guest Al-Wahda with two clean goals, gathering (30) points in sixth place, while Al-Wahda's tally stopped at (19) points in 12th place.



Al-Faisaly defeated its host Al-Batin with a score of (2-1), reaching (26) points in seventh place and has a postponed match, while Al-Batin's tally remained at (4) points in 18th place, also with a postponed match.



Jeddah's tally rose to (26) points in eighth place, and Al-Tai to (21) points in tenth place, after both drew without goals, while Al-Jandal defeated its guest Al-Arabi with a clean goal, occupying 11th place with (20) points, and Al-Arabi's tally stopped at (13) points in 16th place.



Al-Jubail drew with its guest Al-Adalah with two goals each, bringing Al-Jubail to six points in 17th place, with a postponed match, and Al-Adalah to (14) points in 15th place.



By the end of the 17th round of the first division league, Abha's player Sila Sou reinforced his lead in the top scorers list with (17) goals, compared to (14) goals for Al-Dhariyah's player Gaetan Laborde, followed by Al-Ula's player Efthymios Kolouris with (13) goals, and then Al-Orouba's player Nwankwo Simon with (12) goals.



The round witnessed the scoring of (18) goals, and Abha reinforced its position as the club with the most wins, achieving (13) victories, followed by Al-Dhariyah with (11) wins, while Al-Batin was the team with the least wins, having not achieved any victory so far.



Abha's attack was the strongest with (37) goals, followed by Al-Dhariyah and Al-Ula with (35) goals each, while the leader also had the strongest defense, conceding (14) goals, followed by Jeddah with (15) goals.