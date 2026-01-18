أبدى مدرب الشباب إيمانويل ألغواسيل استياءه الشديد من الأداء التحكيمي بعد مواجهة فريقه أمام النصر على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن، وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي: «أنا مستاء جداً، ومع كامل احترامي لجميع لاعبي النصر وهم لاعبون جيدون، إلا أن الحكم هو من تسبب في خسارتنا اليوم».


وشدد ألغواسيل على أن المباراة كانت متوازنة بين الطرفين قبل قرار الطرد الذي وصفه بأنه «عدم احترام» للاعبي فريقه، مؤكداً أن اللقطة لم تكن تستحق حتى احتساب خطأ، وأن الحكم تعمد إخراج فريقه من أجواء اللقاء.


وأشار ألغواسيل إلى أن فريقه عانى من ظروف غير عادلة، مضيفاً «النصر حصل على يومَي راحة أكثر منا، ومع ذلك عدنا في المباراة، لكن الحكم رفض أن يكمل الشباب اللقاء بـ 11 لاعباً».


وأوضح المدرب الإسباني أن المشكلة في هذا اللقاء لم تكن فنية أو نفسية من جانب لاعبيه، بل كانت نتيجة قرارات خارجية غير مبررة، وقال: «ما ذنب لاعبي فريقي إذا كان الحكم قد قرر طرد لاعب في لقطة عادية؟ الخطأ اليوم ليس من اللاعبين بل من الصافرة».


وتطرق إيمانويل إلى رد فعل الفريق بعد التأخر بهدفين، مشيراً إلى أن الروح التي أظهرها اللاعبون بالعودة للتعادل (2-2) كانت تستحق نهاية أفضل. وأضاف: «كنا نبحث عن الهدف الثالث والفوز، ولكن في اللحظة التي كنا الأفضل تدخل الحكم ليغير مجرى المباراة».


وفي ختام حديثه كشف ألغواسيل عن نية النادي التحرك رسمياً، مؤكداً أن العمل الفني يضيع أمام مثل هذه القرارات.


وقال: «سيكون لنا اجتماع مع لجنة الحكام، لأنه لا يمكن اللعب والعمل وسط هذه الظروف، نحن نتحمل أخطاءنا الفنية في البداية، لكننا لا نتحمل سلب مجهودنا في الميدان».