Youth coach Emmanuel Alguacil expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the refereeing performance after his team's match against Al-Nassr at "Al-Awal Park" in the 16th round of the Roshen League. He said in the press conference: "I am very upset, and with all due respect to all the Al-Nassr players, who are good players, it was the referee who caused our loss today."



Alguacil emphasized that the match was balanced between both sides before the red card decision, which he described as "a lack of respect" for his players, confirming that the incident did not even warrant a foul call, and that the referee intentionally disrupted his team's performance in the match.



He pointed out that his team suffered from unfair circumstances, adding, "Al-Nassr had two more days of rest than us, yet we came back in the match, but the referee refused to let Al-Shabab continue the game with 11 players."



The Spanish coach clarified that the problem in this match was not technical or psychological on the part of his players, but rather the result of unjustified external decisions. He said: "What is my team's fault if the referee decided to send off a player for a normal incident? The mistake today is not from the players but from the whistle."



Emmanuel touched on the team's reaction after falling behind by two goals, noting that the spirit the players showed in coming back to equalize (2-2) deserved a better ending. He added: "We were looking for the third goal and the win, but at the moment we were the better side, the referee intervened to change the course of the match."



In conclusion, Alguacil revealed the club's intention to take official action, confirming that the technical work is wasted in the face of such decisions.



He said: "We will have a meeting with the referees' committee, because it is impossible to play and work under these circumstances. We accept our technical mistakes at the beginning, but we do not accept having our efforts on the field taken away."