يدرس حارس فريق المنتخب السعودي الأول ونادي النصر راغد النجار، ثلاثة عروض احترافية بعد دخوله الفترة الحرة رسمياً، إذ تبقى أقل من 6 أشهر على عقده مع ناديه النصر.
وبحسب مصادر خاصة أكدت أن النجار يفاضل مع وكيله بين عروض احترافية من أندية النصر (يعتبر العرض الأقوى)، وعرضين من الاتحاد والأهلي لخوض تجربة احترافية جديدة في مسيرته الاحترافية.
ومن المنتظر أن يحسم النجار مصيره في غضون الأيام القليلة القادمة في ظل الرغبة القوية من أندية الصندوق لكسب خدمات النجار وتدعيم صفوفها بحارس دولي يملك الخبرة الميدانية الطويلة والإمكانات الجسمانية القوية، وهو ما يمز النجار في الفترة الحالية، وما جعله مطمعاً لأندية دوري روشن.
يذكر أن راغد النجار بدأ مشواره الكروي من الفئات السنية بالنادي الأهلي، وخاض تجارب احترافية عديدة في أندية الشباب والفيصلي والوحدة والتعاون والنصر، ومن الأسماء المنضمة لقائمة مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد.
The goalkeeper of the Saudi national team and Al-Nassr Club, Raghed Al-Najjar, is considering three professional offers after officially entering the free agency period, with less than 6 months remaining on his contract with Al-Nassr.
According to exclusive sources, Al-Najjar is weighing his options with his agent between professional offers from Al-Nassr (which is considered the strongest offer), and two offers from Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to embark on a new professional experience in his career.
It is expected that Al-Najjar will decide his fate in the coming days, given the strong desire from the clubs in the league to secure his services and strengthen their squads with an international goalkeeper who possesses extensive field experience and strong physical capabilities, which distinguishes Al-Najjar at this time and has made him a target for clubs in the Roshan League.
It is worth mentioning that Raghed Al-Najjar began his football journey in the youth categories at Al-Ahli Club and has had numerous professional experiences with Al-Shabab, Al-Faisaly, Al-Wehda, Al-Taawoun, and Al-Nassr, and he is among the names included in the list of the Saudi national team coach Hervé Renard.