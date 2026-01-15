يدرس حارس فريق المنتخب السعودي الأول ونادي النصر راغد النجار، ثلاثة عروض احترافية بعد دخوله الفترة الحرة رسمياً، إذ تبقى أقل من 6 أشهر على عقده مع ناديه النصر.


وبحسب مصادر خاصة أكدت أن النجار يفاضل مع وكيله بين عروض احترافية من أندية النصر (يعتبر العرض الأقوى)، وعرضين من الاتحاد والأهلي لخوض تجربة احترافية جديدة في مسيرته الاحترافية.


ومن المنتظر أن يحسم النجار مصيره في غضون الأيام القليلة القادمة في ظل الرغبة القوية من أندية الصندوق لكسب خدمات النجار وتدعيم صفوفها بحارس دولي يملك الخبرة الميدانية الطويلة والإمكانات الجسمانية القوية، وهو ما يمز النجار في الفترة الحالية، وما جعله مطمعاً لأندية دوري روشن.


يذكر أن راغد النجار بدأ مشواره الكروي من الفئات السنية بالنادي الأهلي، وخاض تجارب احترافية عديدة في أندية الشباب والفيصلي والوحدة والتعاون والنصر، ومن الأسماء المنضمة لقائمة مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد.