The goalkeeper of the Saudi national team and Al-Nassr Club, Raghed Al-Najjar, is considering three professional offers after officially entering the free agency period, with less than 6 months remaining on his contract with Al-Nassr.



According to exclusive sources, Al-Najjar is weighing his options with his agent between professional offers from Al-Nassr (which is considered the strongest offer), and two offers from Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to embark on a new professional experience in his career.



It is expected that Al-Najjar will decide his fate in the coming days, given the strong desire from the clubs in the league to secure his services and strengthen their squads with an international goalkeeper who possesses extensive field experience and strong physical capabilities, which distinguishes Al-Najjar at this time and has made him a target for clubs in the Roshan League.



It is worth mentioning that Raghed Al-Najjar began his football journey in the youth categories at Al-Ahli Club and has had numerous professional experiences with Al-Shabab, Al-Faisaly, Al-Wehda, Al-Taawoun, and Al-Nassr, and he is among the names included in the list of the Saudi national team coach Hervé Renard.