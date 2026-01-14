أعلن نادي الأنصار، في بيان رسمي، إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، الكابتن صالح المحمدي، وذلك بالتراضي بين الطرفين، نظرًا لظروفه الخاصة.


وثمّنت إدارة النادي ما قدّمه المدرب الوطني صالح المحمدي خلال فترة إشرافه الفني على الفريق، مقدّرةً جهوده الكبيرة، والتزامه، وعمله الاحترافي، ومتمنيةً له دوام التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرته التدريبية القادمة.