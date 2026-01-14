The Al-Ansar Club announced, in an official statement, the termination of the contractual relationship with the head coach of the first football team, Captain Saleh Al-Mohammadi, by mutual agreement between the two parties, due to his personal circumstances.



The club management appreciated what the national coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi contributed during his technical supervision of the team, valuing his significant efforts, commitment, and professional work, and wishing him continued success in his upcoming coaching career.