أعلن نادي الأنصار، في بيان رسمي، إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، الكابتن صالح المحمدي، وذلك بالتراضي بين الطرفين، نظرًا لظروفه الخاصة.
وثمّنت إدارة النادي ما قدّمه المدرب الوطني صالح المحمدي خلال فترة إشرافه الفني على الفريق، مقدّرةً جهوده الكبيرة، والتزامه، وعمله الاحترافي، ومتمنيةً له دوام التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرته التدريبية القادمة.
The Al-Ansar Club announced, in an official statement, the termination of the contractual relationship with the head coach of the first football team, Captain Saleh Al-Mohammadi, by mutual agreement between the two parties, due to his personal circumstances.
The club management appreciated what the national coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi contributed during his technical supervision of the team, valuing his significant efforts, commitment, and professional work, and wishing him continued success in his upcoming coaching career.