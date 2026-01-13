يواصل قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو كتابة فصول جديدة في مسيرته الاستثنائية، بعدما رفع رصيده التهديفي إلى 959 هدفا في مسيرته الاحترافية مع الأندية التي مثّلها، إلى جانب أهدافه بقميص منتخب البرتغال، ليقترب أكثر من تحقيق الإنجاز التاريخي بتسجيل 1000 هدف، إذ يفصله 41 هدفًا فقط عن الرقم الأسطوري.


وسجّل المهاجم البرتغالي رونالدو هدفه رقم 59 بعد الهدف الـ900، خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام الهلال، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مؤكدًا استمراريته التهديفية وحضوره الحاسم في المباريات الكبرى.


ويعكس هذا الرقم المتواصل حجم التأثير الذي يقدمه قائد المنتخب البرتغالي ونادي النصر، وقدرته على المحافظة على مستواه العالي رغم تقدم السنوات، في مسيرة حافلة بالإنجازات والأرقام القياسية التي رسخت اسمه كأحد أعظم لاعبي كرة القدم.