The captain of Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to write new chapters in his extraordinary career, having raised his goal tally to 959 goals in his professional career with the clubs he has represented, in addition to his goals for the Portugal national team, bringing him closer to achieving the historic milestone of scoring 1000 goals, as he is only 41 goals away from the legendary number.



The Portuguese striker Ronaldo scored his 59th goal after the 900th goal during his team's match against Al Hilal, in the 15th round of the Saudi Pro League, confirming his ongoing scoring ability and decisive presence in major matches.



This continuous number reflects the impact that the captain of the Portuguese national team and Al Nassr provides, as well as his ability to maintain his high level despite the passing years, in a career filled with achievements and record numbers that have established his name as one of the greatest football players.