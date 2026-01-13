ودّع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو نادي ريال مدريد وجماهيره، عقب قرار إقالته من تدريب الفريق الأول، وذلك بعد الخسارة أمام الغريم التقليدي برشلونة في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني.
وتعرّض ريال مدريد للخسارة بنتيجة 3-2، في المباراة التي أُقيمت مساء الأحد الماضي على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، وأعلن النادي الملكي، أمس، إنهاء التعاقد مع تشابي ألونسو، مع تعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً للفريق خلفاً له.
رسالة وداع مؤثرة من ألونسو
وكتب ألونسو عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «انتهت هذه المرحلة الاحترافية، ولم تسر الأمور كما كنا نأمل، لقد كان تدريب ريال مدريد شرفاً ومسؤولية كبيرين».
وأضاف: «أشكر النادي واللاعبين، وقبل كل شيء جماهير ريال مدريد على ثقتهم ودعمهم. أغادر وأنا أشعر بالاحترام والامتنان والفخر، لأنني بذلت قصارى جهدي».
قرار مفاجئ في منتصف الموسم
وكان ريال مدريد قد أعلن، في مايو الماضي، التعاقد مع تشابي ألونسو لخلافة المدرب الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي، إلا أن رحيله في منتصف الموسم جاء مفاجئاً، خصوصاً في ظل قصر الفترة التي قضاها على رأس الجهاز الفني.
Spanish coach Xabi Alonso bid farewell to Real Madrid and its fans following his dismissal from coaching the first team, after the loss to traditional rival Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat in the match that took place last Sunday evening at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The royal club announced yesterday the termination of the contract with Xabi Alonso, appointing Álvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach in his place.
An Emotional Farewell Message from Alonso
Alonso wrote on his Instagram account: "This professional phase has ended, and things did not go as we hoped. Coaching Real Madrid was a great honor and responsibility."
He added: "I thank the club and the players, and above all, the Real Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave feeling respect, gratitude, and pride, because I gave my best."
Surprising Decision Mid-Season
Real Madrid had announced in May that they had signed Xabi Alonso to succeed Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, but his departure mid-season came as a surprise, especially given the short time he spent at the helm of the coaching staff.