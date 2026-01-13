Spanish coach Xabi Alonso bid farewell to Real Madrid and its fans following his dismissal from coaching the first team, after the loss to traditional rival Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat in the match that took place last Sunday evening at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The royal club announced yesterday the termination of the contract with Xabi Alonso, appointing Álvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach in his place.

An Emotional Farewell Message from Alonso

Alonso wrote on his Instagram account: "This professional phase has ended, and things did not go as we hoped. Coaching Real Madrid was a great honor and responsibility."

He added: "I thank the club and the players, and above all, the Real Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave feeling respect, gratitude, and pride, because I gave my best."

Surprising Decision Mid-Season

Real Madrid had announced in May that they had signed Xabi Alonso to succeed Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, but his departure mid-season came as a surprise, especially given the short time he spent at the helm of the coaching staff.