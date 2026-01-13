ودّع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو نادي ريال مدريد وجماهيره، عقب قرار إقالته من تدريب الفريق الأول، وذلك بعد الخسارة أمام الغريم التقليدي برشلونة في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني.

وتعرّض ريال مدريد للخسارة بنتيجة 3-2، في المباراة التي أُقيمت مساء الأحد الماضي على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، وأعلن النادي الملكي، أمس، إنهاء التعاقد مع تشابي ألونسو، مع تعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً للفريق خلفاً له.

المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو

رسالة وداع مؤثرة من ألونسو

وكتب ألونسو عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «انتهت هذه المرحلة الاحترافية، ولم تسر الأمور كما كنا نأمل، لقد كان تدريب ريال مدريد شرفاً ومسؤولية كبيرين».

وأضاف: «أشكر النادي واللاعبين، وقبل كل شيء جماهير ريال مدريد على ثقتهم ودعمهم. أغادر وأنا أشعر بالاحترام والامتنان والفخر، لأنني بذلت قصارى جهدي».

قرار مفاجئ في منتصف الموسم

وكان ريال مدريد قد أعلن، في مايو الماضي، التعاقد مع تشابي ألونسو لخلافة المدرب الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي، إلا أن رحيله في منتصف الموسم جاء مفاجئاً، خصوصاً في ظل قصر الفترة التي قضاها على رأس الجهاز الفني.