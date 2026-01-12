The Al Ahly Club has appointed Fabrice Bocquet as the CEO of the company, in a move that is part of its strategy to enhance the organizational structure and support the path of sustainable transformation and development in the long term.



Fabrice Bocquet has extensive international executive experience spanning years in professional football, corporate work, and strategic development. Since 2022, he has served as the CEO of OGC Nice, a club competing at the highest levels of French and European football.



During his tenure, Bocquet contributed to the development of the operational system at Nice in terms of sports, finance, and administration, enhancing talent development, achieving sustainable financial and organizational stability, alongside regular participation in European competitions.



Bocquet also has extensive corporate experience in football governance, having been elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the French Professional League, reflecting his professional stature and influential role in corporate work.



Before taking on executive roles in football, Fabrice Bocquet worked at McKinsey & Company, then at Portas Consulting, where he participated in strategic projects with the Saudi Football Federation, the Roshan Saudi League, and several sports clubs in the Kingdom.



As the CEO of Al Ahly Club, he will oversee the sports, commercial, financial, and corporate aspects of the club, work to enhance governance and internal organization, support the development of infrastructure and facilities, and establish a sustainable and long-term relationship between the club and its fans and the community of Jeddah, in line with a clear and ambitious vision for the club's future.



Fabrice Bocquet is expected to officially start his duties in Jeddah in mid-February next year.