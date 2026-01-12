عينت شركة النادي الأهلي ، فابريس بوكيه رئيسًا تنفيذيًا للشركة، في خطوة تأتي ضمن توجهها لتعزيز الهيكل التنظيمي ودعم مسار التحول والتطوير المستدام على المدى الطويل.


ويمتلك فابريس بوكيه خبرة تنفيذية دولية تمتد لسنوات في مجال كرة القدم الاحترافية والعمل المؤسسي والتطوير الإستراتيجي. فمنذ عام 2022، شغل منصب الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي نيس الفرنسي (OGC Nice)، أحد الأندية المنافسة على أعلى المستويات في كرة القدم الفرنسية والأوروبية.


وخلال فترة عمله، أسهم بوكيه في تطوير المنظومة التشغيلية لنادي نيس على المستويات الرياضية والمالية والإدارية، وتعزيز مسار تطوير المواهب، وتحقيق استقرار مالي وتنظيمي مستدام، إلى جانب الحضور المنتظم في المشاركات الأوروبية.


كما يتمتع بوكيه بخبرة مؤسسية واسعة في حوكمة كرة القدم، حيث تم انتخابه عضوًا في مجلس إدارة رابطة الدوري الفرنسي للمحترفين، وهو ما يعكس مكانته المهنية ودوره المؤثر في العمل المؤسسي.


وقبل توليه المناصب التنفيذية في كرة القدم، عمل فابريس بوكيه في شركة ماكنزي آند كومباني، ثم في شركة بورتاس للاستشارات، حيث شارك في مشاريع استراتيجية مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، ودوري روشن السعودي، وعدد من الأندية الرياضية في المملكة.


وبصفته الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة النادي الأهلي، سيتولى الإشراف على الجوانب الرياضية والتجارية والمالية والمؤسسية للنادي، والعمل على تعزيز الحوكمة والتنظيم الداخلي، ودعم تطوير البنية التحتية والمرافق، إلى جانب ترسيخ علاقة مستدامة وطويلة الأمد بين النادي وجماهيره ومجتمع مدينة جدة، بما ينسجم مع رؤية واضحة وطموحة لمستقبل النادي.


ومن المتوقع أن يباشر فابريس بوكيه مهامه رسميًا في مدينة جدة منتصف شهر فبراير المقبل.