Captain Mohammed Al-Daeyea, the legendary goalkeeper of the Saudi national team and Al-Hilal club, confirmed that the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr is considered one of the strongest matches of the season, due to its competitive, media, and fan dimensions, noting that the eyes of fans in the Arab world are always directed towards this great derby.



Al-Daeyea said in his interview with "Okaz" that the match represents an important turning point in the league race, explaining that a victory for Al-Hilal means confirming their lead and widening the points gap, while a win for Al-Nassr gives them the opportunity to reduce the gap and re-enter the competition strongly. He added: "It is a match of many calculations, and we hope it will reflect the reputation of Saudi football and the significant development it has achieved."



Al-Daeyea clarified that such matches cannot be decisively favored from a technical standpoint, considering that the predictions remain at a 50-50 ratio. He said: "On paper, both teams have strong attacking elements and a distinguished midfield, and Al-Hilal may have the defensive edge, while Al-Nassr boasts notable names, but a derby of this magnitude is decided by small details."



He pointed out that the course of the match could change due to unforeseen circumstances such as injuries or red cards, which makes predicting the outcome a difficult task, while also expressing his confidence in Al-Hilal. He said: "As a fan of Al-Hilal, I hope the match will be in favor of Al-Hilal, and that the team will win and confirm its lead, because a seven-point gap is better than four, especially with the pressure of upcoming matches."



Al-Daeyea concluded his remarks by emphasizing the importance of the three points for both teams, considering that the encounter represents a real test of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr's ambitions in competing for the title this season.