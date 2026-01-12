أكد الكابتن محمد الدعيع، أسطورة حراسة مرمى المنتخب السعودي ونادي الهلال، أن مواجهة الهلال والنصر تُعد واحدة من أقوى مباريات الموسم، لما تحمله من أبعاد تنافسية وإعلامية وجماهيرية، مشيرًا إلى أن أنظار الجماهير في العالم العربي تتجه دائمًا نحو هذا الديربي الكبير.


وقال الدعيع في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» إن المباراة تمثل منعطفًا مهمًا في سباق الدوري، موضحًا أن فوز الهلال يعني تأكيد الصدارة وتوسيع الفارق النقطي، بينما يمنح انتصار النصر فرصة تقليص الفارق وإعادة المنافسة بقوة. وأضاف: «هي مباراة حسابات كثيرة، ونتمنى أن تخرج بصورة تليق بسمعة كرة القدم السعودية وما وصلت إليه من تطور كبير».


وأوضح الدعيع أن مثل هذه المباريات لا يمكن ترجيح كفتها فنيًا بشكل قاطع، معتبرًا أن التوقعات تبقى بنسبة 50-50، وقال: «على الورق الفريقان يملكان عناصر هجومية قوية وخط وسط مميز، وقد يتفوق الهلال دفاعيًا، فيما يمتلك النصر أسماء بارزة، لكن ديربي بهذا الحجم تحسمه تفاصيل صغيرة».


وأشار إلى أن مجريات المباراة قد تتغير بسبب ظروف طارئة مثل الإصابات أو حالات الطرد، وهو ما يجعل التنبؤ بالنتيجة أمرًا صعبًا، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته ثقته بالهلال، وقال: «كَهِلالي أتمنى أن تكون المباراة هلالية، وأن يحقق الفريق الفوز ويؤكد الصدارة، لأن فارق السبع نقاط أفضل من 4، خاصة مع ضغط المباريات القادمة».


واختتم الدعيع حديثه بالتأكيد على أهمية النقاط الثلاث للفريقين، معتبرًا أن المواجهة تمثل اختبارًا حقيقيًا لطموحات الهلال والنصر في المنافسة على اللقب هذا الموسم.