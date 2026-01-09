The Al-Khaleej team achieved a significant victory over their guest Damak with a score of (4-0) in the match that brought them together today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 14th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



Al-Khaleej opened the scoring early in the first minute through their player Kostas Fortounis, before his teammate Giorgos Masouras doubled the lead by scoring the second goal in the (44th) minute.



With the start of the second half, player Joshua King added the third goal in the (47th) minute, while Hussein Al-Sultan concluded Al-Khaleej's goals by scoring the fourth goal in the (80th) minute, confirming the home team's dominance over the match.



With this victory, Al-Khaleej raised their tally to (18) points in ninth place, while Damak's points remained at (9) in fourteenth place in the standings.