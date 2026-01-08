علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن إدارة الأهلي تسعى إلى تحويل اللاعب البلجيكي ماتيوس دامس إلى فريق تحت 21 سنة أو بيع عقده في الفترة القادمة، في إطار إعادة ترتيب صفوف الفريق وتعزيز خياراته الفنية،


حيث أظهرت تطورات في الساعات الماضية اهتمام إدارة النادي الأهلي بدراسة خياراتها بشأن مستقبل اللاعب، وذلك مع اقتراب فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية. وجاء ذلك بعد أن نشر اللاعب صورة عبر حسابه الرسمي في «إنستغرام» تحمل دلالة على قرب وداعه للفريق في يناير الجاري.


وكان الأهلي قد تعاقد مع المدافع البلجيكي ماتيو دامس خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية من عام 2024، وحقق مع الفريق النخبة الآسيوية وكأس السوبر.