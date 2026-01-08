Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli's management is seeking to transfer the Belgian player Matheus Dams to the under-21 team or sell his contract in the upcoming period, as part of the team's restructuring and enhancing its technical options.



Recent developments have shown the club's management is interested in exploring its options regarding the player's future, especially with the current winter transfer window approaching. This comes after the player posted a picture on his official Instagram account, indicating a possible farewell to the team this January.



Al-Ahli had signed the Belgian defender Matheus Dams during the winter transfer window of 2024, and he achieved with the team the Asian elite and the Super Cup.