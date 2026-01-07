استهل منتخبنا الوطني السعودي مشواره في كأس آسيا تحت 23 عامًا بالفوز على منتخب قيرغيزستان بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.

جاء هدف اللقاء الوحيد عن طريق راكان الغامدي (د:88)، بعد أن أكمل منتخب قيرغيزستان اللقاء ناقصاً لاعباً، إذ حصل لاعبه آرسن شارشينيكوف في الدقيقة 34 من عمر اللقاء.

شهد اللقاء سيطرة سعودية وسط تراجع منتخب قيرغيزستان واعتماد لاعبيه على الهجمات المرتدة، وتعرّض مهاجم الأخضر وقائده عبدالله رديف للإصابة في الربع الساعة الأول من اللقاء ليغادر الملعب، ما أثر على فعالية الهجوم السعودي. وتحصل لاعب قيرغيزستان آرسن شارشينيكوف على بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 34، ولم يستغل الأخضر السعودي النقص العددي لمنافسه لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي.

وفي الشوط الثاني، زج المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بايجو باللاعب مصعب الجوير الذي نشّط الهجوم وتمكّن منتخبنا الوطني من الحصول على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها الجوير ولكنه أضاعها، ليعود الجوير ويمرر كرة جميلة لزميله راكان الغامدي ليسكنها الشباك (د:88)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز منتخبنا السعودي بهدف دون مقابل.

وبهذه النتيجة يحتل منتخبنا الوطني المركز الثاني بفارق الأهداف عن المتصدر فيتنام الذي انتصر على الأردن بهدفين دون مقابل.