استهل منتخبنا الوطني السعودي مشواره في كأس آسيا تحت 23 عامًا بالفوز على منتخب قيرغيزستان بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.
جاء هدف اللقاء الوحيد عن طريق راكان الغامدي (د:88)، بعد أن أكمل منتخب قيرغيزستان اللقاء ناقصاً لاعباً، إذ حصل لاعبه آرسن شارشينيكوف في الدقيقة 34 من عمر اللقاء.
شهد اللقاء سيطرة سعودية وسط تراجع منتخب قيرغيزستان واعتماد لاعبيه على الهجمات المرتدة، وتعرّض مهاجم الأخضر وقائده عبدالله رديف للإصابة في الربع الساعة الأول من اللقاء ليغادر الملعب، ما أثر على فعالية الهجوم السعودي. وتحصل لاعب قيرغيزستان آرسن شارشينيكوف على بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 34، ولم يستغل الأخضر السعودي النقص العددي لمنافسه لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي.
وفي الشوط الثاني، زج المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بايجو باللاعب مصعب الجوير الذي نشّط الهجوم وتمكّن منتخبنا الوطني من الحصول على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها الجوير ولكنه أضاعها، ليعود الجوير ويمرر كرة جميلة لزميله راكان الغامدي ليسكنها الشباك (د:88)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز منتخبنا السعودي بهدف دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة يحتل منتخبنا الوطني المركز الثاني بفارق الأهداف عن المتصدر فيتنام الذي انتصر على الأردن بهدفين دون مقابل.
Our Saudi national team began its journey in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup with a victory over the Kyrgyzstan national team, winning by a score of one goal to nil in the match held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah.
The only goal of the match came from Rakan Al-Ghamdi in the 88th minute, after the Kyrgyzstan team finished the match with one player less, as their player Arsen Sharchenikov received a red card in the 34th minute of the match.
The match witnessed Saudi dominance while the Kyrgyzstan team retreated and relied on counter-attacks. The green team's striker and captain, Abdullah Radeef, suffered an injury in the first quarter of the match and had to leave the field, which affected the effectiveness of the Saudi attack. Kyrgyzstan's player Arsen Sharchenikov received a red card in the 34th minute, and the Saudi green team failed to capitalize on their opponent's numerical disadvantage, ending the first half in a goalless draw.
In the second half, Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio brought in player Musab Al-Juwair, who energized the attack, and our national team was awarded a penalty kick that Al-Juwair took but missed. Al-Juwair then provided a beautiful pass to his teammate Rakan Al-Ghamdi, who scored in the net in the 88th minute, ending the match with a victory for our Saudi team by one goal to nil.
With this result, our national team occupies the second place, trailing the leader Vietnam, which defeated Jordan by two goals to nil.