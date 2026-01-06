The coach of Al-Qadisiyah team, "Brendan Rodgers," confirmed his team's readiness to face Al-Nassr in the 13th round of the Roshan League, explaining that the preparations have been carried out well and that the positive performance in the last match against Riyadh gives the team motivation to continue working in the same manner.



He pointed out that Al-Qadisiyah will approach the match with its usual style based on offensive play, while maintaining balance and discipline, emphasizing that the players have reached an advanced level of physical and technical readiness.



Rodgers praised the performances of player Musab Al-Juwair, confirming that he possesses great talent and has a bright future ahead of him, while also stressing the importance of teamwork and building a strong character on the field.



He added that facing big teams requires high concentration and greater confidence, indicating that all the players present are ready for the match, and that the substitutes are capable of compensating for any absences.



He concluded his remarks by emphasizing Al-Qadisiyah's aim to deliver a strong match and make it difficult for the opponent, despite playing away from home, while focusing on positive thinking and working efficiently both with and without the ball.