أكد مدرب فريق القادسية «بريندان رودجرز» جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة النصر ضمن منافسات الجولة 13 من دوري روشن، موضحًا أن التحضيرات تمت بشكل جيد، وأن الأداء الإيجابي في المباراة الماضية أمام الرياض يمنح الفريق دافعًا لمواصلة العمل بنفس النهج.


وأشار إلى أن القادسية سيخوض اللقاء بأسلوبه المعتاد المعتمد على اللعب الهجومي، مع الالتزام بالتوازن والانضباط، مؤكدًا وصول اللاعبين إلى مستوى متقدم من الجاهزية البدنية والفنية.


وأشاد رودجرز بالمستويات التي يقدمها اللاعب مصعب الجوير، مؤكدًا أنه يمتلك موهبة كبيرة وينتظره مستقبل مشرق، مشددًا في الوقت ذاته على أهمية العمل الجماعي وبناء شخصية قوية داخل الملعب.


وأضاف أن مواجهة الفرق الكبيرة تتطلب تركيزًا عاليًا وثقة أكبر، مبينًا أن جميع اللاعبين المتواجدين جاهزون للمباراة، وأن البدائل قادرة على تعويض أي غيابات.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على سعي القادسية لتقديم مباراة قوية وتصعيب المواجهة على الخصم، رغم اللعب خارج الأرض، مع التركيز على التفكير الإيجابي والعمل بكفاءة بالكرة وبدونها.