ينهي مدرب فريق النصر جيسوس مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة فريق القادسية بعد غد (الخميس) الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة 14 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة ختامية غدا (الأربعاء) سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني، والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.


وحرص المدرب جيسوس خلال الحصص التدريبية في الأيام الماضية على معالجة الأخطاء التي أسهمت في خسارة فريقه للقاء الأهلي بنتيجة 3/2 في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن، وطالب اللاعبين بالعودة لسكة الانتصارات من خلال تحقيق الفوز على القادسية في المباراة القادمة.


ويطمح المدرب جيسوس في تحقيق فريقه الفوز على فريق القادسية وحصد النقاط الثلاث من أجل الاستمرار في المنافسة على الفوز بلقب دوري روشن في الموسم الحالي.


ويحتل الفريق النصراوي المركز الثاني برصيد 31 نقطة، فيما فريق القادسية يتواجد بالمركز الخامس برصيد 24 نقطة.