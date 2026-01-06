Al-Nasr team coach Jesus is finalizing his tactical plans to face Al-Qadisiyah on Thursday at 8:30 PM, at Al-Nasr Park in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. He will conduct a final training session tomorrow (Wednesday) to determine the tactical approach and the starting lineup for the anticipated match.



Coach Jesus has been keen during the training sessions in the past few days to address the mistakes that contributed to his team's loss to Al-Ahli with a score of 3-2 in the last round of the Roshen League. He has urged the players to get back on the winning track by securing a victory against Al-Qadisiyah in the upcoming match.



Coach Jesus aims for his team to win against Al-Qadisiyah and collect the three points to continue competing for the Roshen League title this season.



The Al-Nasr team currently occupies the second position with 31 points, while Al-Qadisiyah is in fifth place with 24 points.