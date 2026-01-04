يواصل نادي الشباب تسجيل أرقام غير مسبوقة في تاريخه بدوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما أنهى أول 12 جولة من الموسم الحالي بأسوأ بداية له منذ انطلاق المسابقة، في موسم اتسم بتراجع واضح على مستوى النتائج والأداء.


واكتفى الفريق بتحقيق فوز وحيد فقط خلال أول 12 مباراة، مقابل سلسلة من التعادلات والخسائر التي انعكست بشكل مباشر على موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل الشباب المركز الـ15، وهو أسوأ مركز يصل إليه النادي في هذه المرحلة من الدوري عبر تاريخه.


وعلى صعيد النقاط، يُعد هذا الموسم الأضعف نقطياً للشباب، بعدما جمع 8 نقاط فقط من أصل 36 نقطة ممكنة، في رقم يعكس حجم المعاناة التي يعيشها الفريق مقارنة بمواسمه السابقة، التي اعتاد فيها المنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة.


ولم تقتصر المعاناة على الجانب النقطي فحسب، بل امتدت إلى الشق الهجومي، إذ سجل الفريق 9 أهداف فقط خلال 12 جولة، ليُسجل بذلك أسوأ حصيلة تهديفية له في عدد مماثل من المباريات بتاريخ دوري المحترفين، في ظل غياب الفاعلية الهجومية وإهدار العديد من الفرص المؤثرة.


وتشير هذه الأرقام إلى تراجع شامل على مختلف المستويات، ما يضع الفريق أمام مرحلة حرجة تتطلب العمل السريع لتصحيح المسار، خصوصاً في ظل تقارب النقاط في قاع الترتيب، وحساسية المرحلة القادمة من الموسم.


ويأمل أنصار الشباب أن تشهد الجولات القادمة تحسناً ملموساً في الأداء والنتائج، يعيد الفريق إلى موقعه الطبيعي، ويجنّبه الدخول في حسابات معقدة لا تتناسب مع تاريخه ومكانته في الكرة السعودية.