يواصل نادي الشباب تسجيل أرقام غير مسبوقة في تاريخه بدوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما أنهى أول 12 جولة من الموسم الحالي بأسوأ بداية له منذ انطلاق المسابقة، في موسم اتسم بتراجع واضح على مستوى النتائج والأداء.
واكتفى الفريق بتحقيق فوز وحيد فقط خلال أول 12 مباراة، مقابل سلسلة من التعادلات والخسائر التي انعكست بشكل مباشر على موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل الشباب المركز الـ15، وهو أسوأ مركز يصل إليه النادي في هذه المرحلة من الدوري عبر تاريخه.
وعلى صعيد النقاط، يُعد هذا الموسم الأضعف نقطياً للشباب، بعدما جمع 8 نقاط فقط من أصل 36 نقطة ممكنة، في رقم يعكس حجم المعاناة التي يعيشها الفريق مقارنة بمواسمه السابقة، التي اعتاد فيها المنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة.
ولم تقتصر المعاناة على الجانب النقطي فحسب، بل امتدت إلى الشق الهجومي، إذ سجل الفريق 9 أهداف فقط خلال 12 جولة، ليُسجل بذلك أسوأ حصيلة تهديفية له في عدد مماثل من المباريات بتاريخ دوري المحترفين، في ظل غياب الفاعلية الهجومية وإهدار العديد من الفرص المؤثرة.
وتشير هذه الأرقام إلى تراجع شامل على مختلف المستويات، ما يضع الفريق أمام مرحلة حرجة تتطلب العمل السريع لتصحيح المسار، خصوصاً في ظل تقارب النقاط في قاع الترتيب، وحساسية المرحلة القادمة من الموسم.
ويأمل أنصار الشباب أن تشهد الجولات القادمة تحسناً ملموساً في الأداء والنتائج، يعيد الفريق إلى موقعه الطبيعي، ويجنّبه الدخول في حسابات معقدة لا تتناسب مع تاريخه ومكانته في الكرة السعودية.
The Al-Shabab Club continues to record unprecedented figures in its history in the Saudi Professional League, having finished the first 12 rounds of the current season with its worst start since the competition began, in a season characterized by a clear decline in both results and performance.
The team has managed to achieve only one victory during the first 12 matches, alongside a series of draws and losses that have directly impacted its position in the standings, as Al-Shabab currently occupies the 15th place, which is the worst position the club has reached at this stage of the league in its history.
In terms of points, this season is the weakest for Al-Shabab, having collected only 8 points out of a possible 36, a figure that reflects the extent of the struggles the team is facing compared to its previous seasons, where it was accustomed to competing for top positions.
The suffering has not been limited to points alone, but has also extended to the offensive aspect, as the team has scored only 9 goals during 12 rounds, marking its worst scoring tally in a similar number of matches in the history of the Professional League, amid a lack of attacking effectiveness and the waste of many crucial opportunities.
These figures indicate a comprehensive decline on various levels, placing the team in a critical phase that requires swift action to correct the course, especially given the close points at the bottom of the standings and the sensitivity of the upcoming phase of the season.
Al-Shabab supporters hope that the upcoming rounds will witness a noticeable improvement in performance and results, returning the team to its natural position and sparing it from entering into complicated calculations that do not align with its history and status in Saudi football.