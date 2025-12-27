The Al-Taawoun team continues to compete for the title of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, as they currently occupy third place with 25 points from 10 matches played, having won 8 matches, drawn 1, and lost 1. Coach Shamuska aims to achieve the league title following the team's exit from the King's Cup this season, as they compete against the league leader (Al-Nassr) and the runner-up (Al-Hilal).



Al-Taawoun achieved their eighth victory when they defeated Al-Khulood 2-0 in the last round of the league. Coach Shamuska has closed the chapter on the victory against Al-Khulood and has started preparing his team to face Al-Najma next Monday at 8:30 PM at the Al-Taawoun Club stadium in Buraidah, as part of the twelfth round of the Roshen League. Coach Shamuska is looking forward to his team's victory over Al-Najma, securing the three points, and continuing their journey in the competition for the league title this season.