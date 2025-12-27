يواصل فريق التعاون المنافسة على لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 25 نقطة من 10 مباريات خاضها، حقق الفوز في 8 مباريات، والتعادل في مباراة واحدة، وخسر لقاء واحداً. ويطمح المدرب شاموسكا لتحقيق لقب الدوري عقب خروج الفريق من كأس الملك في الموسم الحالي، إذ ينافس متصدر الدوري (النصر) والوصيف (الهلال).


وكان فريق التعاون حقق الانتصار الثامن حينما تغلب على فريق الخلود بهدفين مقابل لا شيء في الجولة الماضية بالدوري، وأغلق المدرب شاموسكا ملف الفوز على الخلود، وبدأ في تجهيز فريقه لمواجهة النجمة الإثنين القادم الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثانية عشرة من دوري روشن. ويتطلع المدرب شاموسكا لتحقيق فريقه الانتصار على النجمة وحصد النقاط الثلاث ومواصلة المشوار في المنافسة على بطولة الدوري في الموسم الحالي.