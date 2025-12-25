The presence of Al-Ahli among the elite global clubs is an indicator of the increasing international confidence in Saudi football, enhancing its presence in sports arenas, in addition to contributing to raising the marketing value of the Saudi league and attracting more investments and sponsorships, which supports the sustainability of the sports sector.



Media figure Mohammed Al-Sheikhi, the director of the media center at Al-Ahli Club and its former spokesperson, explained that Al-Ahli's inclusion in this global elite embodies a natural reality and a clear indicator of its significant status and elitism earned on the field. He emphasized that its crowning as the champion of the Asian Champions League in its first edition, along with its rich history of achievements in various tournaments, its competitive priority, and its wide fan base spread everywhere, are all factors that contributed to this classification.



He pointed out that Al-Ahli's competition with major global clubs in terms of popularity and preference reflects the extent of its presence and influence, noting that its fans played a prominent role in promoting the chants and the club's anthem, contributing to the marketing of the Saudi league and football competitions, achieving widespread visibility for both the fans and the club. He confirmed that Al-Ahli, in this way, solidifies its identity as one of the major clubs in the Asian continent and a champion for its city.



For his part, media figure Ali Al-Zahrani affirmed that Al-Ahli's presence among the top ten clubs in the world carries significant implications, the most notable of which is the level of development that Saudi clubs have reached, as a natural result of generous support and a qualitative leap that contributed to raising the professional, technical, and investment levels.



He indicated that this development has had the greatest impact on achieving the desired objectives for the clubs, foremost among them being Al-Ahli, which relies on a rich heroic, popular, and media legacy, ultimately leading it to occupy advanced positions among the top ten clubs globally.



He added that winning the Asian Champions League for the elite, which represents a unique case and a new priority in the club's record, marked an important turning point in the entity's journey and directly contributed to reaching this global classification. He emphasized that this well-deserved selection necessitates maintaining the gains of this phase, enhancing them, and continuing to work towards achieving more positive results and historical achievements in the future.