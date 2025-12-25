يُعد وجود الأهلي ضمن نخبة الأندية العالمية مؤشرًا على الثقة الدولية المتزايدة في كرة القدم السعودية، ويعزز من حضورها في المحافل الرياضية، فضلًا عن إسهامه في رفع القيمة التسويقية للدوري السعودي، واستقطاب مزيد من الاستثمارات والرعايات، بما يدعم استدامة القطاع الرياضي.


وأوضح الإعلامي محمد الشيخي ومدير المركز الإعلامي بالنادي الأهلي ومتحدثه السابق أن وجود الأهلي ضمن هذه النخبة العالمية يُجسد واقعًا طبيعيًا ومؤشرًا واضحًا على مكانته الكبيرة ونخبويته التي نالها من أرض الملعب، مؤكدًا أن تتويجه بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في نسخته الأولى، إلى جانب تاريخه الحافل بالإنجازات في مختلف البطولات، وأولويته التنافسية، وجماهيريته الواسعة المنتشرة في كل مكان، جميعها عوامل أسهمت في هذا التصنيف.


وأشار إلى أن منافسة الأهلي لأندية عالمية كبرى على صعيد الجماهيرية والأفضلية يعكس حجم حضوره وتأثيره، مبينًا أن جماهيره كان لها دور بارز في تصدير الأهازيج والنشيد الخاص بالنادي، والإسهام في تسويق الدوري السعودي والمنافسات الكروية، بما يحقق لها وللنادي انتشارًا واسعًا، مؤكدًا أن الأهلي بهذه الصورة يرسخ هويته كأحد كبار أندية القارة الآسيوية وفارسٍ لمدينته.


من جانبه، أكد الإعلامي علي الزهراني أن وجود الأهلي السعودي ضمن أفضل عشرة أندية عالمية يحمل دلالات كبيرة، أبرزها حجم التطور الذي وصلت إليه الأندية السعودية، بوصفه نتاجًا طبيعيًا للدعم السخي والنقلة النوعية التي أسهمت في رفع المستوى الاحترافي والفني والاستثماري.


وبيّن أن هذا التطور كان له الأثر الأكبر في تحقيق المستهدفات المنشودة للأندية، وفي مقدمتها النادي الأهلي، الذي يستند إلى إرث بطولي وجماهيري وإعلامي عريق، قاده في نهاية المطاف إلى التواجد في مراكز متقدمة ضمن أفضل عشرة أندية على مستوى العالم.


وأضاف أن التتويج ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، الذي يُعد حالة تفرد وأولوية جديدة في سجل النادي، شكّل منعطفًا مهمًا في مسيرة الكيان، وأسهم بشكل مباشر في الوصول إلى هذا التصنيف العالمي، مؤكدًا أن هذا الاختيار المستحق يفرض ضرورة المحافظة على مكتسبات المرحلة، وتعزيزها، ومواصلة العمل لتحقيق المزيد من النتائج الإيجابية والإنجازات التاريخية مستقبلًا.