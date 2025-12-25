The goalkeeper of the Algerian national team, "Luka Zidane," the son of the French football legend Zinedine Zidane, revealed that his grandfather "Ismail" encouraged him to represent the Algerian national team instead of the French national team, for which he played in youth categories. He decided to play for the Algerian national team last September and made his international debut against Uganda in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on October 14, expressing his happiness at the "Greens" victory over Sudan with a score of three goals to none in the first round of Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco. "Luka" revealed that his family supported his decision, and this support greatly helped him adapt to the training of the Algerian national team, and they were all happy for him.



He added in an interview with "beIN Sports": "When I think of Algeria, I remember my grandfather. Since I was young, we have this Algerian culture in the family... I spoke with him before I played for the national team, and he was extremely happy with this step. Every time I receive an international call-up, he calls me and says that I made a wonderful decision and that he is proud of me." He continued: "My father supported me and told me this is your choice, and I can give you advice, but in the end, the final decision will be yours."



Luka Zidane, the 27-year-old, has become the starting goalkeeper for the Algerian national team, which is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco. He began his career at the Real Madrid academy, progressing through the youth and junior teams at the club, and only trained with the first team before moving between other Spanish clubs, including Racing Santander, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar, and finally Granada.