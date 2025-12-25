كشف حارس منتخب الجزائر «لوكا زيدان»، نجل أسطورة كرة القدم الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان، أن جده «إسماعيل» شجعه على تمثيل المنتخب الجزائري، بدلاً من تمثيل المنتخب الفرنسي الذي دافع عن ألوانه في منتخبات الفئات السنية. وقرر اللعب للمنتخب الجزائري في سبتمبر الماضي وخاض مباراته الدولية الأولى ضد منتخب أوغندا بالتصفيات المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026 في 14 أكتوبر الماضي، معرباً عن سعادته بفوز «الخضر» على السودان بنتيجة ثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في الجولة الأولى بالمجموعة الخامسة ضمن كأس أمم إفريقيا المقامة في المغرب. وكشف «لوكا» أن عائلته دعمت قراره وهذا الدعم ساعده كثيرا على التأقلم في تدريبات المنتخب الجزائري، وكانوا جميعا سعداء من أجله.


وأضاف يقول لشبكة «beIN Sports»: «عندما أفكر في الجزائر أتذكر جدي. منذ الصغر ولدينا هذه الثقافة الجزائرية في العائلة.. تحدثت معه قبل أن ألعب للمنتخب وكان في غاية السعادة بهذه الخطوة، وفي كل مرة أتلقى فيها الاستدعاء الدولي يتصل بي ويقول إنني اتخذت قرارا رائعا وأنه فخور بي». وأضاف يقول: «دعمني والدي وقال لي هذا اختيارك، وأنا أستطيع أن أعطيك النصائح، لكن في النهاية القرار الأخير ستتخذه أنت».


وأصبح «لوكا زيدان» ابن الـ 27 عاما، الحارس الأساسي للمنتخب الجزائري الذي ينافس في كأس الأمم الإفريقية المقامة حاليا في المغرب، إذ بدأ مسيرته في أكاديمية ريال مدريد، حيث تدرج بين فرق الشباب والناشئين في النادي، وتدرب فقط مع الفريق الأول قبل أن يتنقل بين أندية إسبانية أخرى، وهي راسينغ سانتاندير ورايو فاييكانو وإيبار، وأخيرا غرناطة.