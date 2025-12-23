واصل مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني تأكيد حضوره القوي مع فريقه، بعدما قدّم مباراة رائعة أمام فريق الشرطة العراقي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، وظهر اللاعب خلالها كأحد أهم مفاتيح اللعب وأكثر اللاعبين تأثيراً، وسدد 3 مرات على مرمى الفريق العراقي، ونجح في تسجيل هدف وصناعة هدفين، إلى جانب صناعته 4 فرص، منها 3 فرص محققة للتسجيل، كما استعاد الكرة 3 مرات ونجح في مراوغة واحدة من أصل محاولتين، ليحصل على تقييم مرتفع بلغ 8.2.
ويأتي أداء النجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني امتداداً لأرقامه اللافتة بقميص الأهلي في جميع المسابقات، إذ خاض 63 مباراة سجل خلالها 43 هدفاً وصنع 9 أهداف، بمجموع 52 مساهمة تهديفية، مؤكداً قيمته العالية كمهاجم حاسم، ونجح اللاعب في ترك بصمته التهديفية في جميع البطولات التي شارك فيها الفريق، إذ ساهم في كأس القارات الثلاث، والسوبر السعودي، ودوري روشن، ودوري أبطال آسيا، إضافة إلى كأس الملك، ليواصل كتابة حضوره كأحد أبرز نجوم الفريق الأهلاوي وأكثرهم تأثيراً في مختلف الاستحقاقات.
Ahlie's striker Ivan Toney continued to confirm his strong presence with his team after delivering a fantastic performance against the Iraqi Police team in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. During the match, the player appeared as one of the key playmakers and the most influential player, shooting 3 times on the Iraqi team's goal, successfully scoring one goal and assisting two others, in addition to creating 4 chances, including 3 clear scoring opportunities. He also regained possession of the ball 3 times and succeeded in one dribble out of two attempts, earning a high rating of 8.2.
The performance of the English star Ivan Toney is a continuation of his impressive statistics while wearing the Ahlie jersey across all competitions, having played 63 matches in which he scored 43 goals and provided 9 assists, totaling 52 goal contributions. This confirms his high value as a decisive striker. The player has successfully left his scoring mark in all the tournaments in which the team participated, contributing to the three continental cups, the Saudi Super Cup, the Roshan League, the AFC Champions League, in addition to the King's Cup, continuing to establish his presence as one of the most prominent stars of the Ahlie team and the most influential in various competitions.