واصل مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني تأكيد حضوره القوي مع فريقه، بعدما قدّم مباراة رائعة أمام فريق الشرطة العراقي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، وظهر اللاعب خلالها كأحد أهم مفاتيح اللعب وأكثر اللاعبين تأثيراً، وسدد 3 مرات على مرمى الفريق العراقي، ونجح في تسجيل هدف وصناعة هدفين، إلى جانب صناعته 4 فرص، منها 3 فرص محققة للتسجيل، كما استعاد الكرة 3 مرات ونجح في مراوغة واحدة من أصل محاولتين، ليحصل على تقييم مرتفع بلغ 8.2.


ويأتي أداء النجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني امتداداً لأرقامه اللافتة بقميص الأهلي في جميع المسابقات، إذ خاض 63 مباراة سجل خلالها 43 هدفاً وصنع 9 أهداف، بمجموع 52 مساهمة تهديفية، مؤكداً قيمته العالية كمهاجم حاسم، ونجح اللاعب في ترك بصمته التهديفية في جميع البطولات التي شارك فيها الفريق، إذ ساهم في كأس القارات الثلاث، والسوبر السعودي، ودوري روشن، ودوري أبطال آسيا، إضافة إلى كأس الملك، ليواصل كتابة حضوره كأحد أبرز نجوم الفريق الأهلاوي وأكثرهم تأثيراً في مختلف الاستحقاقات.