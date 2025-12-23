Ahlie's striker Ivan Toney continued to confirm his strong presence with his team after delivering a fantastic performance against the Iraqi Police team in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. During the match, the player appeared as one of the key playmakers and the most influential player, shooting 3 times on the Iraqi team's goal, successfully scoring one goal and assisting two others, in addition to creating 4 chances, including 3 clear scoring opportunities. He also regained possession of the ball 3 times and succeeded in one dribble out of two attempts, earning a high rating of 8.2.



The performance of the English star Ivan Toney is a continuation of his impressive statistics while wearing the Ahlie jersey across all competitions, having played 63 matches in which he scored 43 goals and provided 9 assists, totaling 52 goal contributions. This confirms his high value as a decisive striker. The player has successfully left his scoring mark in all the tournaments in which the team participated, contributing to the three continental cups, the Saudi Super Cup, the Roshan League, the AFC Champions League, in addition to the King's Cup, continuing to establish his presence as one of the most prominent stars of the Ahlie team and the most influential in various competitions.