“You will not walk alone, Egyptian king,” was a strong message of support tweeted by the Egyptian Football Association to its star captain, Mohamed Salah, after his team Liverpool's match against their rival Leeds United yesterday (Saturday). This step aims to relieve the pressures on the Egyptian star after being ignored by his Dutch coach Arne Slot, keeping him on the bench for three consecutive matches, in addition to the criticism he faced from English fans and pundits.



These repeated actions prompted Salah to make shocking statements to the fans and the club, as he expressed his deep frustration at sitting on the bench despite his significant contributions to the club, especially in the last season 2024/2025 when he was crowned the top scorer in the Premier League with 29 goals and was the most prolific playmaker with 18 assists, combining scoring decisiveness with a unique vision on the pitch, contributing to Liverpool's victory in the Premier League under Slot's leadership, and being one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or.



However, the current reality is completely different this season, as Salah has only scored 4 goals in the league so far this season after 15 rounds, reflecting a significant decline in his performance compared to the previous season.



Salah expressed his disappointment with the club in media statements after his team drew against Leeds United yesterday, saying: “It feels like the club is throwing me under the bus, and there are those who want to place all the blame on Salah,” referring to the unfulfilled promises made by the club and the loss of a good relationship with the coach. He added: “Nevertheless, I emphasize my deep love for Liverpool and I will remain so, and I will enjoy the upcoming matches regardless of the circumstances.”



Media reports indicated at the beginning of the current season during the summer transfer window that Salah was close to joining one of the clubs in the Roshen Professional League, but Liverpool's management made every effort to keep the club's all-time top scorer and one of its standout players from last season after promises they made to the player, which they failed to fulfill, as he pointed out in his statement.