«لن تسير وحدك أيها الملك المصري»، كانت هذه رسالة دعم قوية غرد بها الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم لنجمه قائد المنتخب محمد صلاح بعد مباراة فريقه ليفربول مع منافسه ليدز يونايتد أمس (السبت)، في خطوة تهدف لتخفيف الضغوط عن النجم المصري بعد تجاهل مدربه الهولندي ارني سلوت له، وإبقائه على مقاعد البدلاء لـ3 مباريات متتالية، إضافة إلى الانتقادات التي طالته من الجماهير والنقاد الإنجليز.


هذه التصرفات المتتالية دفعت صلاح إلى إطلاق تصريحات صادمة للجماهير والنادي، بعد أن عبر عن إحباطه الشديد من الجلوس على الدكة رغم مساهماته الكبيرة للنادي، خصوصاً في الموسم الماضي 2024/2025 عندما توج هداف الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 29 هدفاً، وكان الأكثر صناعة للأهداف بـ18 تمريرة حاسمة، ليجمع بين الحسم التهديفي والرؤية المميزة على أرض الملعب، مساهماً في فوز ليفربول بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي تحت قيادة سلوت، وأحد أبرز المؤهلين المرشحين للكرة الذهبية.


لكن الواقع الحالي مختلف تماماً هذا الموسم، فحتى الآن في الموسم الحالي وبعد 15 جولة سجل صلاح 4 أهداف فقط في الدوري، ما يعكس التراجع الكبير في عطائه مقارنة بالموسم السابق.


وأبدى صلاح في تصريحات إعلامية بعد تعادل فريقه أمام منافسه ليدز يونايتد أمس خيبة أمله من النادي وقال: «يبدو كأن النادي يرمي بي تحت الحافلة، وهناك من يريد وضع كل اللوم على صلاح»، مشيراً إلى عدم تنفيذ وعود النادي له وفقدان العلاقة الطيبة مع المدرب، وأضاف: «رغم ذلك فأنا أشدد على حبي العميق لليفربول وسأبقى على ذلك، وسوف أستمتع بالمباريات القادمة مهما كانت الظروف».


وكانت تقارير إعلامية أشارت في بداية الموسم الحالي في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية إلى قرب انضمام اللاعب صلاح إلى أحد أندية دوري روشن للمحترفين، لكن إدارة ليفربول وضعت كل جهودها للحفاظ على هداف النادي التاريخي وأبرز لاعبيه في الموسم الماضي بعد وعود قطعوها للاعب، ولكن أخلفوا بها، بحسب ما أشار إليه في تصريحه.