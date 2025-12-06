تُوّج منتخب جامعة جازان لكرة القدم بلقب بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية، عقب فوزه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب جامعة الملك فيصل، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم على ملعب عمادة شؤون الطلاب بالمدينة الجامعية، بحضور رئيس الجامعة الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبو راسين. وجاء التتويج بعد مسيرة حافلة أنهى خلالها المنتخب البطولة بالعلامة الكاملة دون أي خسارة أو تعادل.


وشهدت المواجهة حضوراً جماهيرياً مميزاً، وسيطرة فنية واضحة من لاعبي جامعة جازان الذين تمكنوا من تسجيل 6 أهداف مقابل هدفين، ليصعد الفريق إلى منصة التتويج وسط احتفاء كبير، وحصل منتخب الجامعة على كأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية وجائزة مالية قدرها (80) ألف ريال، فيما نال منتخب جامعة الملك فيصل كأس المركز الثاني والميداليات الفضية وجائزة مالية قدرها (60) ألف ريال.


وجاء هذا الإنجاز ليؤكد مستوى التطور الذي تشهده الرياضة الجامعية والبرامج الرياضية في جامعة جازان، إذ دشّن المنتخب موسماً ناجحاً قدّم فيه مستويات لافتة أثمرت عن تحقيق اللقب، واختُتمت المناسبة بأجواء احتفالية عبّر خلالها اللاعبون والجهازان الفني والإداري عن فخرهم بالموسم الذي قدّموه.