تُوّج منتخب جامعة جازان لكرة القدم بلقب بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية، عقب فوزه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب جامعة الملك فيصل، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم على ملعب عمادة شؤون الطلاب بالمدينة الجامعية، بحضور رئيس الجامعة الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبو راسين. وجاء التتويج بعد مسيرة حافلة أنهى خلالها المنتخب البطولة بالعلامة الكاملة دون أي خسارة أو تعادل.
وشهدت المواجهة حضوراً جماهيرياً مميزاً، وسيطرة فنية واضحة من لاعبي جامعة جازان الذين تمكنوا من تسجيل 6 أهداف مقابل هدفين، ليصعد الفريق إلى منصة التتويج وسط احتفاء كبير، وحصل منتخب الجامعة على كأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية وجائزة مالية قدرها (80) ألف ريال، فيما نال منتخب جامعة الملك فيصل كأس المركز الثاني والميداليات الفضية وجائزة مالية قدرها (60) ألف ريال.
وجاء هذا الإنجاز ليؤكد مستوى التطور الذي تشهده الرياضة الجامعية والبرامج الرياضية في جامعة جازان، إذ دشّن المنتخب موسماً ناجحاً قدّم فيه مستويات لافتة أثمرت عن تحقيق اللقب، واختُتمت المناسبة بأجواء احتفالية عبّر خلالها اللاعبون والجهازان الفني والإداري عن فخرهم بالموسم الذي قدّموه.
The Jazan University football team was crowned the champion of the Saudi University Sports Federation Championship after winning the final match against King Faisal University team, in a match held at the Student Affairs Deanship Stadium in the university city, in the presence of the university president, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Abu Rasain. The crowning came after a remarkable journey in which the team finished the championship with a perfect score, without any losses or draws.
The match witnessed a remarkable turnout of fans and a clear technical dominance from the Jazan University players, who managed to score 6 goals against 2. This victory allowed the team to ascend to the podium amidst great celebration. The university team received the championship trophy, gold medals, and a cash prize of (80,000) riyals, while the King Faisal University team received the second-place trophy, silver medals, and a cash prize of (60,000) riyals.
This achievement confirms the level of development that university sports and athletic programs at Jazan University are experiencing, as the team launched a successful season in which they presented remarkable performances that resulted in winning the title. The event concluded with a celebratory atmosphere where the players and the technical and administrative staff expressed their pride in the season they delivered.