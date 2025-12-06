The Jazan University football team was crowned the champion of the Saudi University Sports Federation Championship after winning the final match against King Faisal University team, in a match held at the Student Affairs Deanship Stadium in the university city, in the presence of the university president, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Abu Rasain. The crowning came after a remarkable journey in which the team finished the championship with a perfect score, without any losses or draws.



The match witnessed a remarkable turnout of fans and a clear technical dominance from the Jazan University players, who managed to score 6 goals against 2. This victory allowed the team to ascend to the podium amidst great celebration. The university team received the championship trophy, gold medals, and a cash prize of (80,000) riyals, while the King Faisal University team received the second-place trophy, silver medals, and a cash prize of (60,000) riyals.



This achievement confirms the level of development that university sports and athletic programs at Jazan University are experiencing, as the team launched a successful season in which they presented remarkable performances that resulted in winning the title. The event concluded with a celebratory atmosphere where the players and the technical and administrative staff expressed their pride in the season they delivered.