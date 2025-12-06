Saudi national team player Mohammed Kanno delivered a fantastic performance in the match against Comoros, which ended in favor of the "Green" with a score of 1/3, as part of the second group matches in the Arab Cup. He played a pivotal role in our national team's victory over Comoros, scoring a brilliant brace that reflected his significant technical presence and growing confidence in midfield.



Kanno appeared throughout the match as a complete player, moving steadily and leading the rhythm on both the offensive and defensive sides. He successfully circulated the ball with 58 accurate passes, maintaining the team's control, before turning into a constant threat with 3 dangerous shots that posed a continuous worry for the opposing defense.



In terms of defensive duties, Kanno stood out with his correct reading of situations, as he was present with two successful interventions that confirmed his strong positioning, in addition to recovering two balls at crucial moments, giving the team an additional advantage in midfield. This comprehensive performance earned Kanno the title of the standout star of the match and solidified his status as one of the most important elements of the Green in upcoming challenges.



Kanno aims to continue his brilliance in the upcoming matches of the Arab Cup, contributing with his teammates to achieve victories and compete for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.



