قدّم لاعب المنتخب السعودي محمد كنو أداًء فنيًا رائعًا في مواجهة جزر القمر التي انتهت لصالح «الأخضر» بنتيجة 1/3، ضمن مباريات المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس العرب، حيث لعب الدور الأبرز في فوز منتخبنا الوطني على جزر القمر، بعدما وقع على ثنائية رائعة عكست حضوره الفني الكبير وثقته المتصاعدة في وسط الملعب.


وظهر كنو طوال دقائق اللقاء كلاعب متكامل، يتحرك بثبات، ويقود الإيقاع في الطرفين الهجومي والدفاعي، إذ نجح في تدوير الكرة عبر 58 تمريرة دقيقة حافظ من خلالها على سيطرة المنتخب، قبل أن يتحول إلى عنصر تهديد مستمر بـ3 تسديدات خطرة شكلت مصدر قلق دائم للدفاع المنافس.


وعلى مستوى الواجبات الدفاعية، برز كنو بقراءته السليمة للمواقف، فكان حاضرًا بتدخلين ناجحين أكدا قوة تمركزه، بالإضافة إلى استرداده كرتين في توقيت مهم منحت المنتخب تفوقًا إضافيًا في وسط الملعب. تلك المنظومة المتكاملة من الأداء منحت كنو لقب النجم الأبرز في اللقاء، ورسخت مكانته كأحد أهم عناصر الأخضر في الاستحقاقات القادمة.


ويسعى كنو لمواصلة تألقه من خلال المباريات القادمة في كأس العرب، والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الانتصارات، والمنافسة على الفوز بكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025.