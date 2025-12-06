قدّم لاعب المنتخب السعودي محمد كنو أداًء فنيًا رائعًا في مواجهة جزر القمر التي انتهت لصالح «الأخضر» بنتيجة 1/3، ضمن مباريات المجموعة الثانية في بطولة كأس العرب، حيث لعب الدور الأبرز في فوز منتخبنا الوطني على جزر القمر، بعدما وقع على ثنائية رائعة عكست حضوره الفني الكبير وثقته المتصاعدة في وسط الملعب.
وظهر كنو طوال دقائق اللقاء كلاعب متكامل، يتحرك بثبات، ويقود الإيقاع في الطرفين الهجومي والدفاعي، إذ نجح في تدوير الكرة عبر 58 تمريرة دقيقة حافظ من خلالها على سيطرة المنتخب، قبل أن يتحول إلى عنصر تهديد مستمر بـ3 تسديدات خطرة شكلت مصدر قلق دائم للدفاع المنافس.
وعلى مستوى الواجبات الدفاعية، برز كنو بقراءته السليمة للمواقف، فكان حاضرًا بتدخلين ناجحين أكدا قوة تمركزه، بالإضافة إلى استرداده كرتين في توقيت مهم منحت المنتخب تفوقًا إضافيًا في وسط الملعب. تلك المنظومة المتكاملة من الأداء منحت كنو لقب النجم الأبرز في اللقاء، ورسخت مكانته كأحد أهم عناصر الأخضر في الاستحقاقات القادمة.
ويسعى كنو لمواصلة تألقه من خلال المباريات القادمة في كأس العرب، والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الانتصارات، والمنافسة على الفوز بكأس العرب «فيفا» 2025.
Saudi national team player Mohammed Kanno delivered a fantastic performance in the match against Comoros, which ended in favor of the "Green" with a score of 1/3, as part of the second group matches in the Arab Cup. He played a pivotal role in our national team's victory over Comoros, scoring a brilliant brace that reflected his significant technical presence and growing confidence in midfield.
Kanno appeared throughout the match as a complete player, moving steadily and leading the rhythm on both the offensive and defensive sides. He successfully circulated the ball with 58 accurate passes, maintaining the team's control, before turning into a constant threat with 3 dangerous shots that posed a continuous worry for the opposing defense.
In terms of defensive duties, Kanno stood out with his correct reading of situations, as he was present with two successful interventions that confirmed his strong positioning, in addition to recovering two balls at crucial moments, giving the team an additional advantage in midfield. This comprehensive performance earned Kanno the title of the standout star of the match and solidified his status as one of the most important elements of the Green in upcoming challenges.
Kanno aims to continue his brilliance in the upcoming matches of the Arab Cup, contributing with his teammates to achieve victories and compete for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.