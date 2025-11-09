تغلب أتلتيكو مدريد على ضيفه ليفانتي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمس (السبت) على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 من الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

تقدم أتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقة 12 عن طريق لاعب ليفانتي أدريان دي لا فوينتي، الذي سجل هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه.

ولم ينتظر فريق ليفانتي طويلاً، إذ تمكن من تعديل النتيجة في الدقيقة 21 عبر لاعبه مانويل سانشيز، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل بهدف لمثله.

غريزمان يقود أتلتيكو إلى الفوز

وفي الشوط الثاني، فرض النجم الفرنسي أنطوان غريزمان نفسه بطلاً للمباراة، إذ سجل هدفين لأتلتيكو مدريد في الدقيقتين 61 و80، ليقود فريقه إلى الانتصار الرابع على التوالي في المسابقة.

ترتيب الفريقين بعد المباراة

رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 25 نقطة، ليحتل المركز الثالث في ترتيب الليغا، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن برشلونة صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما تجمد رصيد ليفانتي عند 9 نقاط في المركز الـ17.