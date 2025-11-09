Atletico Madrid overcame their guest Levante with a score of three goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Saturday) at the "Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano," as part of the 12th round of the Spanish league "La Liga."

Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 12th minute through Levante player Adrian de la Fuente, who scored an own goal.

Levante did not wait long to equalize, as they managed to level the score in the 21st minute through their player Manuel Sanchez, ending the first half in a 1-1 draw.

Griezmann leads Atletico to victory

In the second half, French star Antoine Griezmann established himself as the hero of the match, scoring two goals for Atletico Madrid in the 61st and 80th minutes, leading his team to their fourth consecutive victory in the competition.

Standings of the teams after the match

Atletico Madrid raised their points total to 25, occupying third place in the La Liga standings, trailing Barcelona in second place on goal difference, while Levante's points remained at 9 in 17th place.