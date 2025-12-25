In Hail, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb presented the Samriya as a culturally significant moment, as he participated in the Samriya of the land of Hatim, in the presence of the top official responsible for tourism and the voice of the place expressing itself in its own unique way.

The minister's participation came within the circle of popular rhythm, where the Samriya advances with its collective voice and measured steps, as one of the oldest inherited arts in the Hail region, where identity is articulated as an action rather than a description. In this context, the scene appeared as a confirmation of the connection between tourism and culture, and the value of intangible heritage as an entry point for understanding the place.

The people of Hail say in their Samriya:

Whenever my chest feels tight, I go to the side and sing

Hail, the land of Hatim, and I am from the Shammar

A house that encapsulates the relationship between a person and their land, carrying geography into meaning, and making the voice a direct expression of belonging.

The presence of the Minister of Tourism in this scene carried a significance that goes beyond mere participation, affirming that popular arts represent a cornerstone in presenting the image of the place, and a living element in the tourism experience.

This participation comes as part of a trend that reflects the Ministry of Tourism's interest in highlighting the local cultural heritage, and connecting the visitor with the living memory of the place, through its popular arts that are still practiced as part of daily life in the Hail region.