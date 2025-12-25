في حائل، تقدّم وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب مشهد السامرية بوصفها لحظة ثقافية ذات دلالة، حين شارك في سامرية ديار حاتم، بحضور جمع بين المسؤول الأول عن السياحة وصوت المكان حين يعبّر عن نفسه بطريقته الخاصة.

مشاركة الوزير جاءت داخل دائرة الإيقاع الشعبي، حيث تتقدّم السامرية بصوتها الجماعي وخطوتها الموزونة، كأحد أقدم الفنون المتوارثة في منطقة حائل، وحيث تُقال الهوية فعلاً لا توصيفاً. في هذا السياق، بدا المشهد تأكيداً على ارتباط السياحة بالثقافة، وعلى قيمة التراث غير المادي بوصفه مدخلاً لفهم المكان.

ويقول أهل حائل في سامريتهم:

كل ما ضاق صدري رحت للضلع أغنّي

حايل ديار حاتم وأنا شمر هلن لي

بيت يختصر علاقة الإنسان بأرضه، ويحمل الجغرافيا إلى المعنى، ويجعل الصوت تعبيراً مباشراً عن الانتماء.

حضور وزير السياحة داخل هذا المشهد حمل دلالة تتجاوز المشاركة الشكلية، ليؤكد أن الفنون الشعبية تمثل ركيزة في تقديم صورة المكان، وعنصراً حياً في التجربة السياحية.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن توجه يعكس اهتمام وزارة السياحة بإبراز الموروث الثقافي المحلي، وربط الزائر بالذاكرة الحيّة للمكان، عبر فنونه الشعبية التي ما زالت تُمارَس بوصفها جزءاً من الحياة اليومية في منطقة حائل.