كشف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني مارك كوكوريلا، عن اقتراح غريب من مدربه البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو، يتعلق بوضع وشم يحمل صورة وجه الأخير على جسده.
وكان كوكوريلا قد وعد قبل كأس العالم 2026 بوشم صورة وجه مدرب المنتخب الإسباني لويس دي لا فوينتي على جسده، حال تتويج إسبانيا باللقب، وقد أوفى اللاعب بوعده بعد التتويج.
«لست نادماً على الوشم»
وقال كوكوريلا لإذاعة «كادينا كوبي» الإسبانية، رداً على سؤال بشأن وشم وجه دي لا فوينتي: «بصراحة، لا أندم على ذلك».
وأضاف: «كنت أعلم أنكم ستسألونني عن الأمر، حتى إن بعض الأشخاص اقترحوا عليّ وضع وشم يحمل صورة وجه مورينيو على جسدي».
اقتراح غريب مورينيو
وبعد انتقاله إلى ريال مدريد في يوليو الماضي، كشف كوكوريلا أن مورينيو اقترح عليه وضع وشم يحمل صورة وجهه على جسده، قائلاً: «أتذكر أن مورينيو أرسل إلي صورة معدلة لي، تظهر وشماً يحمل صورة وجهه».
شعر أحمر
يُذكر أن كوكوريلا أوفى بوعده أيضاً بصبغ شعره باللون الأحمر، عقب تتويج إسبانيا ببطولة كأس أمم أوروبا «يورو 2024»، بعد الفوز على إنجلترا بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة النهائية.
Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella revealed a strange suggestion from his Portuguese coach José Mourinho, regarding getting a tattoo of the latter's face on his body.
Cucurella had promised before the 2026 World Cup to get a tattoo of the face of the Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente on his body if Spain won the title, and the player kept his promise after the victory.
“I don’t regret the tattoo”
Cucurella told Spanish radio station “Cadena Cope,” in response to a question about the tattoo of de la Fuente's face: “Honestly, I don’t regret it.”
He added: “I knew you would ask me about it, and even some people suggested that I get a tattoo of Mourinho's face on my body.”
Mourinho's strange suggestion
After joining Real Madrid last July, Cucurella revealed that Mourinho suggested he get a tattoo of his face on his body, saying: “I remember that Mourinho sent me a modified picture of myself, showing a tattoo of his face.”
Red hair
It is worth mentioning that Cucurella also kept his promise by dyeing his hair red, after Spain won the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship, beating England 2-1 in the final match.