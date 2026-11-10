Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella revealed a strange suggestion from his Portuguese coach José Mourinho, regarding getting a tattoo of the latter's face on his body.

Cucurella had promised before the 2026 World Cup to get a tattoo of the face of the Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente on his body if Spain won the title, and the player kept his promise after the victory.

“I don’t regret the tattoo”

Cucurella told Spanish radio station “Cadena Cope,” in response to a question about the tattoo of de la Fuente's face: “Honestly, I don’t regret it.”

He added: “I knew you would ask me about it, and even some people suggested that I get a tattoo of Mourinho's face on my body.”

Mourinho's strange suggestion

After joining Real Madrid last July, Cucurella revealed that Mourinho suggested he get a tattoo of his face on his body, saying: “I remember that Mourinho sent me a modified picture of myself, showing a tattoo of his face.”

Red hair

It is worth mentioning that Cucurella also kept his promise by dyeing his hair red, after Spain won the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship, beating England 2-1 in the final match.