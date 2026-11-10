كشف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني مارك كوكوريلا، عن اقتراح غريب من مدربه البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو، يتعلق بوضع وشم يحمل صورة وجه الأخير على جسده.

وكان كوكوريلا قد وعد قبل كأس العالم 2026 بوشم صورة وجه مدرب المنتخب الإسباني لويس دي لا فوينتي على جسده، حال تتويج إسبانيا باللقب، وقد أوفى اللاعب بوعده بعد التتويج.

«لست نادماً على الوشم»

وقال كوكوريلا لإذاعة «كادينا كوبي» الإسبانية، رداً على سؤال بشأن وشم وجه دي لا فوينتي: «بصراحة، لا أندم على ذلك».

وأضاف: «كنت أعلم أنكم ستسألونني عن الأمر، حتى إن بعض الأشخاص اقترحوا عليّ وضع وشم يحمل صورة وجه مورينيو على جسدي».

اقتراح غريب مورينيو

وبعد انتقاله إلى ريال مدريد في يوليو الماضي، كشف كوكوريلا أن مورينيو اقترح عليه وضع وشم يحمل صورة وجهه على جسده، قائلاً: «أتذكر أن مورينيو أرسل إلي صورة معدلة لي، تظهر وشماً يحمل صورة وجهه».

شعر أحمر

يُذكر أن كوكوريلا أوفى بوعده أيضاً بصبغ شعره باللون الأحمر، عقب تتويج إسبانيا ببطولة كأس أمم أوروبا «يورو 2024»، بعد الفوز على إنجلترا بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة النهائية.