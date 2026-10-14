أوميت كاران لـ«عكاظ»: برشلونة أفضل فريق في العالم.. وأرشحه للقب الأوروبي

Former Galatasaray striker Umit Karan praised the level the Turkish team displayed against Spanish Barcelona yesterday (Tuesday) in the UEFA Champions League, despite losing 4-1.

Alexey Patrakov put Galatasaray ahead in the 22nd minute, before a second goal for the team was disallowed for offside. Barcelona then responded with four goals scored by Joao Cancelo, Firmin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, and Karim Adeyemi.

“Unfair Refereeing Decisions”

Karan said in statements to “Okaz”: “I felt a great pride in Galatasaray's performance, especially in the first half. We proved our ability to compete with major European teams. However, I was not at all satisfied with the referee's performance; I believe some of his decisions were unfair to Galatasaray and affected the course of the match. At this high level, refereeing decisions can change everything.”

Barcelona the Best in the World

He added: “Barcelona is not only the best team in the world currently, but it has also been the best over the past ten years. The football the team plays is on a completely different level; the speed, technical skill, movements, and harmony among the players are astonishing.”

Karan Predicts Barcelona for the Title

He continued: “I predict Barcelona will win the title, and Bayern Munich might be its strongest competitor, but I believe Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions League this season without losing any matches.”

Yamal a Strong Candidate for the Ballon d'Or

Regarding young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, he said: “Yamal is an exceptional player; what he is doing at such a young age is unbelievable. He has all the qualities to become the best player in the world. For me, Yamal is one of the strongest candidates to win the Ballon d'Or, and if he continues to perform at this level, he deserves to win it.”

Can Yamal Surpass Messi and Ronaldo?

He concluded his remarks by saying: “Is it possible for Yamal to surpass what Messi and Ronaldo achieved? In terms of talent, anything is possible, but Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for nearly 20 years, which is extremely difficult to replicate. Yamal has the necessary potential, but he must prove himself season after season; being a big star is one thing, and becoming a legend is something entirely different.”