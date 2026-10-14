أشاد مهاجم غلطة سراي السابق أوميت كاران بالمستوى الذي قدمه الفريق التركي أمام برشلونة الإسباني، أمس (الثلاثاء)، في دوري أبطال أوروبا، رغم خسارته 4-1.

وتقدم أليكسي باتراكوف لغلطة سراي في الدقيقة 22، قبل أن يُلغى هدف ثانٍ للفريق بداعي التسلل، ثم رد برشلونة برباعية سجلها جواو كانسيلو وفيرمين لوبيز وأنتوني غوردون وكريم أديمي.

أوميت كاران لـ«عكاظ»: برشلونة أفضل فريق في العالم.. وأرشحه للقب الأوروبي

«قرارات تحكيمية مجحفة»

وقال كاران في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: «شعرت بفخر كبير بأداء غلطة سراي، لا سيما في الشوط الأول، لقد أثبتنا قدرتنا على منافسة كبرى الفرق الأوروبية، ومع ذلك، لم أكن راضياً إطلاقاً عن أداء الحكم؛ إذ أعتقد أن بعض قراراته كانت مجحفة بحق غلطة سراي وأثرت على مجريات المباراة، ففي هذا المستوى العالي، يمكن لقرارات التحكيم أن تغير كل شيء».

برشلونة الأفضل في العالم

وأضاف: «لا يُعد برشلونة أفضل فريق في العالم حالياً فحسب، بل هو الأفضل أيضاً على مدار السنوات العشر الماضية، كرة القدم التي يقدمها الفريق في مستوى آخر تماماً؛ فالسرعة والمهارة الفنية والتحركات والتناغم بين اللاعبين أمور مذهلة».

أوميت كاران لـ«عكاظ»: برشلونة أفضل فريق في العالم.. وأرشحه للقب الأوروبي

كاران يرشح برشلونة للقب

وتابع: «أرشح برشلونة للفوز باللقب، وربما يكون بايرن ميونخ المنافس الأقوى له، لكنني أعتقد أن برشلونة سيفوز بدوري أبطال أوروبا هذا الموسم دون أن يخسر أي مباراة».

يامال مرشح قوي للكرة الذهبية

وحول نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال، قال: «يامال لاعب استثنائي؛ فما يقدمه في مثل هذه السن المبكرة أمر لا يُصدق. إنه يمتلك كل المقومات التي تؤهله ليصبح أفضل لاعب في العالم. وبالنسبة لي، يُعد يامال أحد أقوى المرشحين للفوز بالكرة الذهبية، وإذا واصل الأداء بهذا المستوى، فإنه يستحق الفوز بها».

هل يتجاوز يامال ميسي ورونالدو؟

واختتم حديثه قائلاً: «إمكانية تخطي يامال ما حققه ميسي ورونالدو؟ من حيث الموهبة، كل شيء ممكن، لكن ميسي ورونالدو هيمنا على عالم كرة القدم لما يقرب من 20 عاماً، وهو أمر يصعب للغاية تكراره، يمتلك يامال الإمكانات اللازمة، لكن عليه إثبات نفسه موسماً تلو الآخر؛ فأن تصبح نجماً كبيراً شيء، وأن تصبح أسطورة شيء آخر تماماً».