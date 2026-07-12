مع استمرار البحث عن مخرج من أزمة الكرة الألمانية، برز اسم بير ميرتساكر، بطل كأس العالم 2014، كأحد أبرز المرشحين للمشاركة في عملية إعادة بناء منتخب ألمانيا، بعد خيبة الخروج المبكر من كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة توالياً.


ودعا عدد من نجوم ألمانيا السابقين إلى منح ميرتساكر دوراً مؤثراً داخل الاتحاد الألماني لكرة القدم، سواء ضمن الجهاز الفني المتوقع ليورغن كلوب، الذي يستعد لخلافة يوليان ناغلسمان في قيادة «المانشافت»، أو في منصب إداري يساعد على إعادة ترتيب المنظومة الكروية الألمانية.


ويأتي طرح اسم المدافع الدولي السابق في وقت تشهد فيه الكرة الألمانية مرحلة مراجعة شاملة، مع اقتراب المدير الإداري للاتحاد الألماني أندرياس ريتيغ من مغادرة منصبه نهاية العام، ما فتح الباب أمام تكهنات حول إمكانية تولي ميرتساكر دوراً قيادياً في المرحلة القادمة.


وأبدى ستيفان إيفنبرغ، قائد بايرن ميونيخ ومنتخب ألمانيا السابق، دعمه لفكرة الاستعانة بميرتساكر، مؤكداً أن خبرته يمكن أن تكون عنصراً مهماً في إعادة بناء الفريق من الجذور.


وقال إيفنبرغ إن وجود شخصيات تمتلك خبرة داخل وخارج الملعب سيكون ضرورياً لإعادة المنتخب الألماني إلى الطريق الصحيح، مشيراً إلى أن مشروع النهوض يجب أن يبدأ من القاعدة وصولاً إلى الفريق الأول.


بدوره، اعتبر بيير ليتبارسكي، بطل العالم عام 1990، أن انضمام ميرتساكر سيكون خطوة منطقية، مستشهداً بتجربته الناجحة في تطوير المواهب خلال فترة عمله رئيساً لأكاديمية الناشئين في نادي آرسنال الإنجليزي لمدة 8 أعوام.


وقال ليتبارسكي: «أستطيع أن أتخيل جيداً انضمام بير ميرتساكر، فقد عمل بنجاح كبير في آرسنال».


ويملك ميرتساكر، البالغ 41 عاماً، رصيداً مهماً من الخبرات بعد مسيرة طويلة كلاعب، توج خلالها بكأس العالم 2014، قبل أن ينتقل إلى مجال تطوير اللاعبين الشباب، حيث اكتسب سمعة جيدة بفضل عمله في أكاديمية آرسنال.


ويرى مؤيدو عودته أن هدوءه، وقدرته على التواصل، وخبرته في صناعة اللاعبين الصاعدين قد تجعله أحد العناصر المهمة في مشروع إعادة بناء المنتخب الألماني.


وكان ميرتساكر قد أكد سابقاً انفتاحه على الدخول في محادثات مع الاتحاد الألماني لكرة القدم، فيما أعلن أولي هونيس، الرئيس الفخري لنادي بايرن ميونيخ وبطل العالم 1974، دعمه لفكرة منحه دوراً داخل الاتحاد.


ومع اقتراب حقبة جديدة يقودها كلوب، تبدو ألمانيا أمام مرحلة حاسمة، حيث لا تبحث فقط عن مدرب جديد، بل عن إعادة صياغة كاملة للهوية التي صنعت أمجاد «المانشافت» لعقود.