As the search for a way out of the crisis in German football continues, the name Per Mertesacker, the 2014 World Cup champion, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to participate in the rebuilding process of the German national team, following the disappointment of an early exit from the World Cup for the third consecutive time.



A number of former German stars have called for Mertesacker to be given a significant role within the German Football Association, either within the coaching staff expected to be led by Jürgen Klopp, who is preparing to succeed Julian Nagelsmann in leading the "Mannschaft," or in an administrative position that helps reorganize the German football system.



The mention of the former international defender comes at a time when German football is undergoing a comprehensive review, with the managing director of the German Football Association, Andreas Rettig, nearing the end of his term at the end of the year, opening the door to speculation about Mertesacker potentially taking on a leadership role in the upcoming phase.



Stefan Effenberg, the former captain of Bayern Munich and the German national team, expressed his support for the idea of involving Mertesacker, emphasizing that his experience could be a crucial element in rebuilding the team from the ground up.



Effenberg stated that having individuals with experience both on and off the field will be essential to get the German national team back on the right track, noting that the revival project should start from the grassroots level up to the first team.



For his part, Pierre Littbarski, the 1990 World Cup champion, considered Mertesacker's inclusion a logical step, citing his successful experience in developing talents during his eight years as head of the youth academy at English club Arsenal.



Littbarski said, "I can easily imagine Per Mertesacker joining, as he has worked very successfully at Arsenal."



Mertesacker, who is 41 years old, has a significant wealth of experience after a long playing career, during which he won the 2014 World Cup, before moving into the field of youth player development, where he gained a good reputation thanks to his work at Arsenal's academy.



Supporters of his return believe that his calm demeanor, ability to communicate, and experience in developing young players could make him an important asset in the project to rebuild the German national team.



Mertesacker had previously confirmed his openness to entering discussions with the German Football Association, while Uli Hoeneß, the honorary president of Bayern Munich and 1974 World Cup champion, announced his support for the idea of giving him a role within the association.



As a new era led by Klopp approaches, Germany seems to be at a critical juncture, where it is not only looking for a new coach but also for a complete redefinition of the identity that has shaped the glories of the "Mannschaft" for decades.