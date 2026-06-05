The English club Liverpool announced on Thursday the appointment of Spanish Andoni Iraola as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding Dutchman Arne Slot.

Contract Statement

The club stated in a statement on its website: "Liverpool confirms that Andoni Iraola will take over as the new head coach of the team, starting from the 2026-2027 season."

Historic Achievement with Bournemouth

Iraola joins Liverpool after three successful seasons in the English Premier League with Bournemouth, where he led his former team to qualify for European competition for the first time in its history by finishing sixth in the league table.

First Comment from Iraola

For his part, Iraola told Liverpool's website: "I am extremely excited because, of course, you know Liverpool, you know it is a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest clubs in the world."

He added: "You don’t need many things to be attracted to Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool, obviously the atmosphere, the fans, the club, the players, the opportunity to coach top-class players, the chance to compete for titles, all these factors make it seem very appealing, it’s hard to find an opportunity like this, so I am very excited to get started."

Slot's Departure After a Disastrous Season

Liverpool had announced last Saturday the dismissal of Arne Slot from coaching the team after a disastrous season on both domestic and continental levels, despite record financial spending on transfers before the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Liverpool finished the season in fifth place in the English Premier League table with 60 points, also exiting the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16, being eliminated from the FA Cup in the quarter-finals, and ending its journey in the Champions League at the same stage.