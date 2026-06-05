أعلن نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي، (الخميس)، تعيين الإسباني أندوني إيراولا مدرباً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للهولندي آرني سلوت.

بيان التعاقد

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يؤكد نادي ليفربول أن أندوني إيراولا سيتولى منصب المدير الفني الجديد للفريق، اعتباراً من موسم 2026-2027».

إنجاز تاريخي مع بورنموث

وينضم إيراولا إلى ليفربول بعد 3 مواسم جيدة في الدوري الإنجليزي مع نادي بورنموث، حيث قاد فريقه السابق إلى التأهل للمشاركة الأوروبية لأول مرة في تاريخه باحتلاله المركز السادس في جدول الترتيب.

أول تعليق من إيراولا

من جانبه، قال إيراولا لموقع ليفربول: «أنا متحمس للغاية، لأنك بالطبع تعرف ليفربول، أنت تعرف أنه نادٍ كبير، نادٍ ضخم، واحد من أكبر الأندية في العالم».

وأضاف: «لا تحتاج إلى الكثير من الأشياء لتنجذب إلى ليفربول. ليفربول هو ليفربول، من الواضح أن الأجواء والجماهير والنادي واللاعبين، وفرصة تدريب لاعبين من الطراز الرفيع، وفرصة المنافسة على الألقاب، كلها عوامل تجعل الأمر يبدو جذاباً للغاية، من الصعب إيجاد فرصة كهذه، لذا أنا متحمس جداً للبدء».

رحيل سلوت بعد موسم كارثي

وكان نادي ليفربول قد أعلن السبت الماضي إقالة آرني سلوت من تدريب الفريق بعد موسم كارثي على المستويين المحلي والقاري، رغم الإنفاق المالي القياسي على الصفقات قبل انطلاق موسم 2025-2026.

وأنهى ليفربول الموسم في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 60 نقطة، كما غادر منافسات كأس كاراباو من دور الـ16، وودع كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي من الدور ربع النهائي، وانتهى مشواره في دوري أبطال أوروبا عند الدور ذاته.