French tennis player Terence Atmane, ranked 41st in the world, has advanced to the second round of the Madrid Masters 1000 tournament after defeating Serbian Miomir Kecmanović in their first-round match today, which took place on clay courts.



Atmane overcame his opponent in straight sets with scores of (6 - 4 and 7 - 5), showcasing his skills during the crucial points of both sets.



With this victory, the French player has set up a meeting in the next round with his compatriot Hugo Humbert, who is ranked 30th in the tournament.



This upcoming match between the two players will be their second encounter this year, as they previously faced each other at the Adelaide International in January, which ended with Hugo Humbert winning (6 - 3 and 7 - 6).



Atmane is looking to secure a win against his fellow countryman to avenge his previous loss, as he enters the match with high spirits after reaching the best ranking of his professional career.