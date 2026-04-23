تأهل لاعب التنس الفرنسي تيرنس أتمان، المصنف 41 عالمياً، إلى الدور الثاني من بطولة مدريد للأساتذة فئة ألف نقطة، بعد فوزه على الصربي ميومير كيتسمانوفيتش في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم في الدور الأول من المسابقة التي تقام على الملاعب الترابية.


وتجاوز أتمان منافسه بمجموعتين دون رد بواقع (6 - 4 و7 - 5)، بعدما تألق في المواجهة في وقت النقاط الحاسمة للمجموعتين.


وبفوزه ضرب اللاعب الفرنسي موعداً في الدور القادم مع مواطنه أوجو أومبير المصنف 30 في البطولة.


وباتت المواجهة القادمة بين اللاعبين هي الثانية لهما هذا العام، حيث سبق أن التقيا في بطولة أديلايد الدولية في شهر يناير الماضي، وانتهت بفوز أوجو أومبير بنتيجة (6 - 3 و7 - 6).


ويسعى أتمان لتحقيق الفوز على مواطنه للرد على خسارته السابقة، حيث يخوض المباراة بمعنويات عالية بعد وصوله لأفضل تصنيف في مسيرته الاحترافية.