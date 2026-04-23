The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey condemned the repeated violations of the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation authorities, particularly the ongoing incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, by Israeli settlers and extremist ministers under the protection of the Israeli police, as well as the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

The ministers reiterated that these provocative actions in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, constitute a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, represent an unacceptable provocation to Muslims worldwide, and are a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy city.

The ministers expressed their firm rejection of any attempts aimed at changing the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, emphasizing the necessity of preserving it, while acknowledging the special role of the historical Hashemite guardianship in this regard.

The ministers also reaffirmed that the entire area of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, which spans 144 dunams, is a purely worship space for Muslims alone, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction over the mosque's affairs and the organization of access to it.

The ministers condemned all illegal settlement activities, including Israel's decision to approve more than 30 new settlements, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including United Nations Security Council resolutions and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2024. The ministers also condemned the escalating violence of settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including recent attacks on schools and Palestinian children, demanding accountability for those responsible, and emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian land, reiterating their absolute rejection of any attempts to annex it or displace the Palestinian people.

The ministers stressed that these measures represent a direct and systematic assault on the viability of the Palestinian state and on the implementation of the two-state solution, as they fuel tensions, undermine peace efforts, and obstruct ongoing initiatives aimed at de-escalation and restoring stability.

The ministers renewed their call to the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and to put an end to its illegal practices.

The ministers urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to stop these violations, and to intensify all regional and international efforts to push towards a political solution that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. They also renewed their steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.