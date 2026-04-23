أدان وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية التركية، الانتهاكات المتكررة للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية بالقدس من قبل سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ولا سيما الاقتحامات المستمرة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك، الحرم القدسي الشريف، من قبل المستوطنين الإسرائيليين والوزراء المتطرفين تحت حماية الشرطة الإسرائيلية، فضلًا عن رفع العلم الإسرائيلي داخل باحاته.
وأعاد الوزراء التأكيد على أن هذه التصرفات الاستفزازية في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، الحرم القدسي الشريف، تشكل خرقًا فاضحًا للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، وتمثل استفزازًا غير مقبول للمسلمين في جميع أنحاء العالم، وانتهاكًا سافرًا لحرمة المدينة المقدسة.
وأكد الوزراء رفضهم القاطع لأي محاولات تهدف إلى تغيير الوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في القدس ومقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، وشددوا على ضرورة الحفاظ عليه، مع الإقرار بالدور الخاص للوصاية الهاشمية التاريخية في هذا الصدد.
كما جدد الوزراء التأكيد على أن كامل مساحة المسجد الأقصى المبارك، الحرم القدسي الشريف، والبالغة 144 دونمًا، هي مكان عبادة خالص للمسلمين وحدهم، وأن إدارة أوقاف القدس وشؤون المسجد الأقصى المبارك التابعة لوزارة الأوقاف والشؤون والمقدسات الإسلامية الأردنية هي الجهة القانونية صاحبة الاختصاص الحصري في إدارة شؤون المسجد وتنظيم الدخول إليه.
كما أدان الوزراء جميع الأنشطة الاستيطانية غير القانونية، بما في ذلك قرار إسرائيل المصادقة على أكثر من 30 مستوطنة جديدة، وهو ما يعد انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية لعام 2024، وأدان الوزراء أيضًا تصاعد عنف المستوطنين ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، بما في ذلك الهجمات الأخيرة على المدارس والأطفال الفلسطينيين، مطالبين بمحاسبة المسؤولين عنها، وشددوا على أنه لا سيادة لإسرائيل على الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، مؤكدين رفضهم المطلق لأي محاولات لضمها أو تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني.
وشدد الوزراء على أن هذه الإجراءات تمثل اعتداءً مباشرًا وممنهجًا على قابلية الدولة الفلسطينية للحياة وعلى تنفيذ حل الدولتين، كما أنها تؤجج التوترات وتقوض جهود السلام، وتعرقل المبادرات الجارية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد واستعادة الاستقرار.
وجدد الوزراء دعوتهم للمجتمع الدولي للنهوض بمسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، وإلزام إسرائيل بوقف تصعيدها الخطير في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، ووضع حد لممارساتها غير القانونية.
وطالب الوزراء المجتمع الدولي بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياته واتخاذ خطوات واضحة وحاسمة لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، وتكثيف كافة الجهود الإقليمية والدولية للدفع باتجاه الحل السياسي الذي يحقق السلام الشامل على أساس حل الدولتين، كما جددوا دعمهم الراسخ للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدمتها حقه في تقرير المصير وتجسيد دولته المستقلة على خطوط الرابع من حزيران عام 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.
The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey condemned the repeated violations of the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation authorities, particularly the ongoing incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, by Israeli settlers and extremist ministers under the protection of the Israeli police, as well as the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.
The ministers reiterated that these provocative actions in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, constitute a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, represent an unacceptable provocation to Muslims worldwide, and are a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy city.
The ministers expressed their firm rejection of any attempts aimed at changing the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, emphasizing the necessity of preserving it, while acknowledging the special role of the historical Hashemite guardianship in this regard.
The ministers also reaffirmed that the entire area of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the noble sanctuary, which spans 144 dunams, is a purely worship space for Muslims alone, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction over the mosque's affairs and the organization of access to it.
The ministers condemned all illegal settlement activities, including Israel's decision to approve more than 30 new settlements, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including United Nations Security Council resolutions and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2024. The ministers also condemned the escalating violence of settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including recent attacks on schools and Palestinian children, demanding accountability for those responsible, and emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian land, reiterating their absolute rejection of any attempts to annex it or displace the Palestinian people.
The ministers stressed that these measures represent a direct and systematic assault on the viability of the Palestinian state and on the implementation of the two-state solution, as they fuel tensions, undermine peace efforts, and obstruct ongoing initiatives aimed at de-escalation and restoring stability.
The ministers renewed their call to the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and to put an end to its illegal practices.
The ministers urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to stop these violations, and to intensify all regional and international efforts to push towards a political solution that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. They also renewed their steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.