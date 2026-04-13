تُوج الإيطالي يمانبرهان كريبا بطلاً لماراثون باريس الدولي في فئة الرجال، فيما ذهب لقب السيدات للإثيوبية شوره ديميز التي سجلت رقماً قياسياً لسباق العاصمة الفرنسية.
وحقق كريبا رقماً قياسياً شخصياً بتسجيله ساعتين و5:19 دقيقة، متقدماً على الإثيوبي بايلاين تيشاغر بفارق 5 ثوانٍ، فيما جاء الكيني سيلا كيتبو ثالثاً بساعتين و5:29 دقيقة.
وفي سباق السيدات، حققت الإثيوبية شوره ديميز المركز الأول، محطمة في طريقها الرقم القياسي للماراثون الباريسي بفارق أكثر من دقيقة، بعد أن سجلت ساعتين و18:34 دقيقة، لتتقدم على مواطنتها ميسغانه أليماييهو التي حلت بالمركز الثاني بتوقيت زمني قدره 2:19:08 ساعة وعلى الكينية ماغدالين مازاي التي حلت بالمركز الثالث بتوقيت زمني قدره 2:19:17 ساعة.
وكان الرقم القياسي السابق لسباق لماراثون باريس الدولي قد حققته الكينية جوديث جيبتوم كورير عام 2022 وقدره 2:19:48 ساعة.
The Italian Yaman Berhan Kripa was crowned the champion of the Paris International Marathon in the men's category, while the women's title went to the Ethiopian Shura Demezis, who set a new record for the race in the French capital.
Kripa achieved a personal best by recording a time of 2:05:19, finishing ahead of Ethiopian Baylein Teshager by a margin of 5 seconds, while Kenyan Sila Kitbo came in third with a time of 2:05:29.
In the women's race, Ethiopian Shura Demezis took first place, breaking the Paris Marathon record by more than a minute, after clocking in at 2:18:34, ahead of her compatriot Mesganah Alemayehu, who finished second with a time of 2:19:08, and Kenyan Magdalene Mazai, who came in third with a time of 2:19:17.
The previous record for the Paris International Marathon was set by Kenyan Judith Jeptoo Korir in 2022 with a time of 2:19:48.