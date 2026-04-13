تُوج الإيطالي يمانبرهان كريبا بطلاً لماراثون باريس الدولي في فئة الرجال، فيما ذهب لقب السيدات للإثيوبية شوره ديميز التي سجلت رقماً قياسياً لسباق العاصمة الفرنسية.


وحقق كريبا رقماً قياسياً شخصياً بتسجيله ساعتين و5:19 دقيقة، متقدماً على الإثيوبي بايلاين تيشاغر بفارق 5 ثوانٍ، فيما جاء الكيني سيلا كيتبو ثالثاً بساعتين و5:29 دقيقة.


وفي سباق السيدات، حققت الإثيوبية شوره ديميز المركز الأول، محطمة في طريقها الرقم القياسي للماراثون الباريسي بفارق أكثر من دقيقة، بعد أن سجلت ساعتين و18:34 دقيقة، لتتقدم على مواطنتها ميسغانه أليماييهو التي حلت بالمركز الثاني بتوقيت زمني قدره 2:19:08 ساعة وعلى الكينية ماغدالين مازاي التي حلت بالمركز الثالث بتوقيت زمني قدره 2:19:17 ساعة.


وكان الرقم القياسي السابق لسباق لماراثون باريس الدولي قد حققته الكينية جوديث جيبتوم كورير عام 2022 وقدره 2:19:48 ساعة.