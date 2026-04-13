The Italian Yaman Berhan Kripa was crowned the champion of the Paris International Marathon in the men's category, while the women's title went to the Ethiopian Shura Demezis, who set a new record for the race in the French capital.



Kripa achieved a personal best by recording a time of 2:05:19, finishing ahead of Ethiopian Baylein Teshager by a margin of 5 seconds, while Kenyan Sila Kitbo came in third with a time of 2:05:29.



In the women's race, Ethiopian Shura Demezis took first place, breaking the Paris Marathon record by more than a minute, after clocking in at 2:18:34, ahead of her compatriot Mesganah Alemayehu, who finished second with a time of 2:19:08, and Kenyan Magdalene Mazai, who came in third with a time of 2:19:17.



The previous record for the Paris International Marathon was set by Kenyan Judith Jeptoo Korir in 2022 with a time of 2:19:48.