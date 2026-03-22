سجل رونالد أراوخو هدفاً بضربة رأس في الشوط الأول ليقود برشلونة لفوز بشق الأنفس 1-0 على ضيفه رايو فايكانو، اليوم (الأحد)، بعدما قدم الحارس جوان جارسيا أداء مميزاً ليعزز صدارة الفريق الكتالوني لدوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني لكرة القدم.
ويتصدر برشلونة الترتيب برصيد 73 نقطة، متقدما بسبع نقاط على ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي يستضيف غريمه المحلي أتليتيكو مدريد صاحب المركز الرابع في وقت لاحق اليوم.
وسجل أراوخو هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة 24 بضربة رأس مستغلاً ركلة ركنية نفذها جواو كانسيلو من الجهة اليسرى. ومرر اللاعب البرتغالي الدولي الكرة إلى القائم البعيد، إذ ارتقى اللاعب القادم من أوروجواي عالياً ليلعب ضربة رأس اصطدمت بالقائم الأيمن قبل أن تعبر خط المرمى.
وكان جارسيا أبرز لاعبي برشلونة، إذ قام بسلسلة من التصديات ليحرم رايو من هدف التعادل، ليحصل الحارس البالغ عمره 24 عاماً على جائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة.
وقال هانز فليك، مدرب برشلونة، لمنصة دازون «جوان لاعب رائع، ويثبت لماذا تعاقدنا معه الصيف الماضي. كان رائعا اليوم»، طبقا لـ«رويترز».
وحدد جارسيا مسار المباراة في الدقيقة الأولى، عندما تألق بمنع كارلوس مارتن من التسجيل بعد انطلاقة قوية من الجانب الأيسر من بيب تشافاريا.
وأهدر رافينيا فرصة ذهبية في الدقيقة 13، عندما فشل في استغلال خطأ دفاعي من رايو، وسدد الكرة بعيداً عن المرمى بعد انفراده بالحارس أوجوستو باتالا، قبل أن يفتتح أراوخو التسجيل.
واقترب رافينيا مرة أخرى من التسجيل في الدقيقة 29، بتسديدة مقوسة من حافة منطقة الجزاء ارتطمت بالعارضة، وتمكن باتالا من لمس الكرة بأطراف أصابعه، ودفعها إلى العارضة.
وسيطر برشلونة على الشوط الأول، لكن رايو استجمع قواه بعد الاستراحة، مستغلاً الهجمات المرتدة السريعة لتهديد مرمى أصحاب الأرض. وتألق جارسيا مرة أخرى، وبفضل رد فعله السريع حرم ألبارو جارسيا من التسجيل من تسديدة قوية من زاوية ضيقة في الدقيقة 59.
وبعد ثلاث دقائق، أبعد جارسيا ضربة رأس من إيسي بالازون من ركلة ركنية.
وجاءت أفضل فرصة لرايو لتعديل النتيجة في الدقيقة 83، لكن باتشا إسبينو سدد الكرة بعيداً عن المرمى في مواجهة فردية مع جارسيا قبل أن ينهار في حالة من الذهول.
وواصل جارسيا أداءه الرائع في الدقيقة 89، عندما تصدى لتسديدة خورخي دي فروتوس من مسافة قريبة ليضمن النقاط الثلاث لبرشلونة.
Ronald Araújo scored a header in the first half to lead Barcelona to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their visitors Rayo Vallecano today (Sunday), after goalkeeper Joan García delivered an outstanding performance to strengthen the Catalan team's lead in the Spanish La Liga.
Barcelona tops the table with 73 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host local rivals Atlético Madrid, currently in fourth place, later today.
Araújo scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute with a header, taking advantage of a corner kick taken by João Cancelo from the left side. The Portuguese international player passed the ball to the far post, where the player from Uruguay jumped high to head the ball, which hit the right post before crossing the goal line.
García was the standout player for Barcelona, making a series of saves to deny Rayo an equalizer, earning the 24-year-old goalkeeper the Man of the Match award.
Hans Flick, Barcelona's coach, told DAZN, "Joan is a fantastic player, and he shows why we signed him last summer. He was brilliant today," according to Reuters.
García set the tone for the match in the first minute when he excelled in preventing Carlos Martín from scoring after a strong run down the left side by Pep Chavarria.
Raphinha squandered a golden opportunity in the 13th minute when he failed to capitalize on a defensive error from Rayo, shooting the ball wide after breaking through on goal against goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, before Araújo opened the scoring.
Raphinha came close to scoring again in the 29th minute with a curled shot from the edge of the penalty area that hit the crossbar, and Batalla managed to touch the ball with his fingertips, pushing it onto the bar.
Barcelona dominated the first half, but Rayo regained their strength after the break, using quick counterattacks to threaten the home team's goal. García shone again, and with his quick reflexes, he denied Álvaro García from scoring with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 59th minute.
Three minutes later, García cleared a header from Isi Palazón from a corner kick.
The best chance for Rayo to equalize came in the 83rd minute, but Patxa Espino shot the ball wide in a one-on-one situation with García before collapsing in disbelief.
García continued his brilliant performance in the 89th minute when he saved a shot from Jorge de Frutos from close range to secure the three points for Barcelona.