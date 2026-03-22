Ronald Araújo scored a header in the first half to lead Barcelona to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their visitors Rayo Vallecano today (Sunday), after goalkeeper Joan García delivered an outstanding performance to strengthen the Catalan team's lead in the Spanish La Liga.



Barcelona tops the table with 73 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host local rivals Atlético Madrid, currently in fourth place, later today.



Araújo scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute with a header, taking advantage of a corner kick taken by João Cancelo from the left side. The Portuguese international player passed the ball to the far post, where the player from Uruguay jumped high to head the ball, which hit the right post before crossing the goal line.



García was the standout player for Barcelona, making a series of saves to deny Rayo an equalizer, earning the 24-year-old goalkeeper the Man of the Match award.



Hans Flick, Barcelona's coach, told DAZN, "Joan is a fantastic player, and he shows why we signed him last summer. He was brilliant today," according to Reuters.



García set the tone for the match in the first minute when he excelled in preventing Carlos Martín from scoring after a strong run down the left side by Pep Chavarria.



Raphinha squandered a golden opportunity in the 13th minute when he failed to capitalize on a defensive error from Rayo, shooting the ball wide after breaking through on goal against goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, before Araújo opened the scoring.



Raphinha came close to scoring again in the 29th minute with a curled shot from the edge of the penalty area that hit the crossbar, and Batalla managed to touch the ball with his fingertips, pushing it onto the bar.



Barcelona dominated the first half, but Rayo regained their strength after the break, using quick counterattacks to threaten the home team's goal. García shone again, and with his quick reflexes, he denied Álvaro García from scoring with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 59th minute.



Three minutes later, García cleared a header from Isi Palazón from a corner kick.



The best chance for Rayo to equalize came in the 83rd minute, but Patxa Espino shot the ball wide in a one-on-one situation with García before collapsing in disbelief.



García continued his brilliant performance in the 89th minute when he saved a shot from Jorge de Frutos from close range to secure the three points for Barcelona.