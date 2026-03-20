The Norwegian star Erling Haaland, forward for the English football team Manchester City, announced his investment in a new global chess tour.



Haaland told the International Chess Federation website: “Chess is a wonderful game. It develops the mind, and there are clear similarities between it and football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and plan several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are the foundation of everything,” according to the German news agency.



He added in his statements, which were reported by the British news agency (PA Media), “I am investing in the Norwegian Chess Federation because I believe that the new comprehensive World Chess Championship tour has the potential to make chess a more popular sport among audiences around the world.”



He continued: “The team behind the Norwegian Chess Federation has made tremendous efforts to develop the tournament, and joining this project was an opportunity that could not be missed.”



Haaland, who considers his compatriot Magnus Carlsen to be the top chess star, is among a growing number of chess enthusiasts among prominent football players, as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Eberechi Eze are also known for playing the game.



The new tour includes four tournaments annually in different cities, where a world champion will be crowned in three branches of chess: classical, rapid, and blitz, and the tour is supported by the International Chess Federation.



Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation, stated: “Chess has always been – like football – a universal language of strategy and creativity.”



Dvorkovich added, “The participation of a global athlete like Erling Haaland in the comprehensive World Chess Championship tour is strong evidence of the global interest and cultural significance that chess enjoys today.”



A trial tournament is scheduled to take place this fall, while the minimum prize pool for each season will be $2.7 million.