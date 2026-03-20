أعلن النجم النرويجي إرلينج هالاند، مهاجم فريق مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، انضمامه كمستثمر في جولة عالمية جديدة للشطرنج.
وقال هالاند لموقع الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج: «الشطرنج لعبة رائعة. إنها تنمي العقل، وهناك أوجه تشابه واضحة بينها وبين كرة القدم. يتعين عليك التفكير بسرعة، والثقة بحدسك، والتفكير في عدة خطوات مستقبلية. الاستراتيجية والتخطيط هما أساس كل شيء»، طبقا لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية.
وأضاف في تصريحاته، التي نقلتها وكالة الأنباء البريطانية (بي أيه ميديا) «أستثمر في اتحاد الشطرنج النرويجي لأني أؤمن بأن جولة بطولة العالم للشطرنج الشامل الجديدة قادرة على جعل الشطرنج رياضة أكثر شعبية بين الجماهير حول العالم».
وتابع: «لقد بذل الفريق القائم على اتحاد الشطرنج النرويجي جهودا جبارة في تطوير البطولة، وكان الانضمام إلى هذا المشروع فرصة لا يمكن تفويتها».
ويعد هالاند، الذي يعتبر مواطنه ماجنوس كارلسن هو نجم الشطرنج الأول، من بين عدد متزايد من محبي الشطرنج بين لاعبي كرة القدم البارزين، حيث يعرف عن محمد صلاح وترينت ألكسندر-أرنولد وإيبيريتشي إيزي ممارستهم لهذه اللعبة أيضا.
وتتضمن الجولة الجديدة أربع بطولات سنويا في مدن مختلفة، حيث سيتوج بطل عالمي في ثلاثة فروع للشطرنج: الكلاسيكي السريع، والسريع والخاطف، وتحظى الجولة بدعم الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج.
وصرح أركادي دفوركوفيتش، رئيس الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج: «لطالما كان الشطرنج – مثل كرة القدم – لغة عالمية للإستراتيجية والإبداع».
وأضاف دفوركوفيتش «انضمام رياضي عالمي مثل إرلينج هالاند إلى جولة بطولة العالم للشطرنج الشاملة يعد دليلا قويا على الاهتمام العالمي والأهمية الثقافية التي يحظى بها الشطرنج اليوم».
ومن المقرر إقامة بطولة تجريبية هذا الخريف، بينما سيبلغ الحد الأدنى لمجموع جوائز كل موسم 2.7 مليون دولار.
The Norwegian star Erling Haaland, forward for the English football team Manchester City, announced his investment in a new global chess tour.
Haaland told the International Chess Federation website: “Chess is a wonderful game. It develops the mind, and there are clear similarities between it and football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and plan several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are the foundation of everything,” according to the German news agency.
He added in his statements, which were reported by the British news agency (PA Media), “I am investing in the Norwegian Chess Federation because I believe that the new comprehensive World Chess Championship tour has the potential to make chess a more popular sport among audiences around the world.”
He continued: “The team behind the Norwegian Chess Federation has made tremendous efforts to develop the tournament, and joining this project was an opportunity that could not be missed.”
Haaland, who considers his compatriot Magnus Carlsen to be the top chess star, is among a growing number of chess enthusiasts among prominent football players, as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Eberechi Eze are also known for playing the game.
The new tour includes four tournaments annually in different cities, where a world champion will be crowned in three branches of chess: classical, rapid, and blitz, and the tour is supported by the International Chess Federation.
Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation, stated: “Chess has always been – like football – a universal language of strategy and creativity.”
Dvorkovich added, “The participation of a global athlete like Erling Haaland in the comprehensive World Chess Championship tour is strong evidence of the global interest and cultural significance that chess enjoys today.”
A trial tournament is scheduled to take place this fall, while the minimum prize pool for each season will be $2.7 million.