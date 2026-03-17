The head coach of the Northern Ireland national football team, Michael O'Neill, confirmed that his recent appointment as the manager of Blackburn Rovers in England has not affected his preparations for the upcoming match against the Italy national football team in the semi-finals of the European playoff for the World Cup.



The British news agency reported that O'Neill has called up a squad of 28 players for the match scheduled to take place in the Italian city of Bergamo on March 28. The coach explained that his efforts to save Blackburn from the threat of relegation in the English Championship have not hindered his close monitoring of the national team players.



Since taking charge of Blackburn on February 13, the team has achieved 3 victories in 7 matches, with the latest win against Millwall by a score of 2–1, which raised their position to nineteenth place, just 3 points above the relegation zone.



O'Neill pointed out that he continues to regularly monitor his players, noting that 13 players from the squad are active in the English Championship, allowing for weekly assessment of their performance levels. He also clarified that the coaching staff continues its work through regular communications, given that its members are also engaged in coaching and analytical tasks with various clubs.