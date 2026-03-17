أكد المدير الفني لمنتخب آيرلندا الشمالية لكرة القدم مايكل أونيل أن توليه أخيراً تدريب بلاكبيرن روفرز الإنجليزي لم يؤثر في تحضيراته لمواجهة منتخب إيطاليا لكرة القدم في الدور قبل النهائي من الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى كأس العالم لكرة القدم.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء البريطانية بأن أونيل استدعى قائمة تضم 28 لاعباً للمباراة المقررة في مدينة بيرغامو الإيطالية في 28 مارس. وأوضح المدرب أن انشغاله بمحاولة إنقاذ بلاكبيرن من خطر الهبوط في دوري البطولة الإنجليزية لم يحد من متابعته الدقيقة للاعبي المنتخب.


ومنذ توليه قيادة بلاكبيرن في 13 فبراير الماضي، حقق الفريق 3 انتصارات في 7 مباريات، وكان الفوز على ميلوال بنتيجة 2–1 آخرها، ما رفع رصيده إلى المركز التاسع عشر بفارق 3 نقاط عن مراكز الهبوط.


وأشار أونيل إلى أنه يواصل متابعة لاعبيه بانتظام، لافتاً إلى أن 13 لاعباً من القائمة ينشطون في دوري البطولة الإنجليزية، ما يتيح مراقبة مستوياتهم أسبوعياً. كما أوضح أن الجهاز الفني يواصل عمله عبر اتصالات دورية، نظراً إلى ارتباط أفراده أيضاً بمهام تدريبية وتحليلية مع أندية مختلفة.