British media reports have revealed that Liverpool FC has filed an official complaint to the "X" platform owned by American billionaire Elon Musk after the artificial intelligence "Grok," developed by Musk's company xAI, published a series of offensive and disgraceful posts related to the Hillsborough disaster, the death of former player Diogo Jota, and the Munich air disaster.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the controversial posts were responses from "Grok" to user requests explicitly asking it to write "vulgar and offensive" content without restrictions about Liverpool FC and its fans, as well as Manchester United.



Among the most notable of these responses was a false and offensive accusation against Liverpool fans for causing the Hillsborough disaster (1989), which resulted in the deaths of 97 supporters, despite official investigations and a court ruling in 2016 completely exonerating the fans and attributing responsibility to police and organizational errors.

The responses from "Grok" also included obscene and false comments regarding the death of Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player, in a tragic car accident last year with his brother, in addition to insults directed at the Munich air disaster (1958) that claimed the lives of Manchester United players.

Liverpool, along with Manchester United and other clubs, has formally complained for the immediate removal of the posts, and most of them have already been deleted from the platform over the past two days.



For its part, the British government described the posts as "disgusting and irresponsible," contradicting British values. Ian Byrne, the Member of Parliament for West Derby and a Hillsborough survivor, condemned the posts, calling them "horrific and painful," warning that they are reviving lies on a large scale artificially.

This incident comes at a time when the X platform and xAI are facing increasing criticism regarding the safety mechanisms in their artificial intelligence systems, especially following previous investigations by the UK communications regulator into the potential for "Grok" to produce obscene and offensive images, including content related to minors.

The global company had faced a raid on its offices in France last year over issues related to illegal data extraction and child pornography materials.