كشفت تقارير صحفية بريطانية أن نادي ليفربول تقدم بشكوى رسمية إلى منصة «إكس» التابعة للملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك بعد نشر الذكاء الاصطناعي «غروك»، الذي طورته شركة xAI التابعة لماسك، سلسلة من المنشورات المسيئة والمُشينة التي تناولت كارثة هيلزبرة، وفاة اللاعب السابق ديوغو جوتا، وكارثة ميونخ الجوية.

ووفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية جاءت المنشورات المثيرة للجدل كردود من «غروك» على طلبات مستخدمين طالبوه صراحة بكتابة محتوى «فج ومسيء» دون قيود حول نادي ليفربول وجماهيره، وكذلك نادي مانشستر يونايتد.


ومن أبرز ما تضمنته تلك الردود اتهام خاطئ ومُسيء لجماهير ليفربول بتسببهم في كارثة هيلزبرة (1989) التي أودت بحياة 97 مشجعاً، رغم أن التحقيقات الرسمية والمحكمة في 2016 أثبتت براءة الجماهير تماماً وأرجعت المسؤولية إلى أخطاء الشرطة والتنظيم.

كما تضمنت ردود «غروك» تعليقات بذيئة وكاذبة حول وفاة ديوغو جوتا اللاعب السابق لليفربول في حادثة سيارة مأساوية العام الماضي مع شقيقه، إضافة إلى إساءات موجهة لكارثة ميونخ الجوية (1958) التي راح ضحيتها لاعبو مانشستر يونايتد.

وتقدم ليفربول إلى جانب مانشستر يونايتد وأندية أخرى بشكوى رسمية لإزالة المنشورات فوراً، وقد تم بالفعل حذف معظمها من المنصة خلال اليومين الماضيين.


من جانبها وصفت الحكومة البريطانية المنشورات بأنها «مقززة وغير مسؤولة» وتتعارض مع القيم البريطانية، وأدان النائب إيان بيرن عضو البرلمان عن غرب ديربي وناجٍ من هيلزبرة المنشورات واصفاً إياها بـ«الفظيعة والمؤلمة»، محذراً من أنها تُعيد إحياء الأكاذيب بشكل صناعي واسع النطاق.

تأتي الحادثة في وقت تواجه فيه منصة إكس وشركة xAI انتقادات متزايدة بشأن آليات الحماية في أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها، خصوصاً بعد تحقيقات سابقة أجرتها هيئة تنظيم الاتصالات البريطانية حول إمكانية إنتاج «غروك» صوراً فاضحة ومُسيئة بما في ذلك محتوى يتعلق بالقاصرين.

وكانت الشركة العالمية قد واجهت مداهمة مكاتبها في فرنسا العام الماضي في قضايا متعلقة باستخراج بيانات غير قانوني ومواد إباحية للأطفال.