كشفت تقارير صحفية بريطانية أن نادي ليفربول تقدم بشكوى رسمية إلى منصة «إكس» التابعة للملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك بعد نشر الذكاء الاصطناعي «غروك»، الذي طورته شركة xAI التابعة لماسك، سلسلة من المنشورات المسيئة والمُشينة التي تناولت كارثة هيلزبرة، وفاة اللاعب السابق ديوغو جوتا، وكارثة ميونخ الجوية.
ووفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية جاءت المنشورات المثيرة للجدل كردود من «غروك» على طلبات مستخدمين طالبوه صراحة بكتابة محتوى «فج ومسيء» دون قيود حول نادي ليفربول وجماهيره، وكذلك نادي مانشستر يونايتد.
ومن أبرز ما تضمنته تلك الردود اتهام خاطئ ومُسيء لجماهير ليفربول بتسببهم في كارثة هيلزبرة (1989) التي أودت بحياة 97 مشجعاً، رغم أن التحقيقات الرسمية والمحكمة في 2016 أثبتت براءة الجماهير تماماً وأرجعت المسؤولية إلى أخطاء الشرطة والتنظيم.
كما تضمنت ردود «غروك» تعليقات بذيئة وكاذبة حول وفاة ديوغو جوتا اللاعب السابق لليفربول في حادثة سيارة مأساوية العام الماضي مع شقيقه، إضافة إلى إساءات موجهة لكارثة ميونخ الجوية (1958) التي راح ضحيتها لاعبو مانشستر يونايتد.
وتقدم ليفربول إلى جانب مانشستر يونايتد وأندية أخرى بشكوى رسمية لإزالة المنشورات فوراً، وقد تم بالفعل حذف معظمها من المنصة خلال اليومين الماضيين.
من جانبها وصفت الحكومة البريطانية المنشورات بأنها «مقززة وغير مسؤولة» وتتعارض مع القيم البريطانية، وأدان النائب إيان بيرن عضو البرلمان عن غرب ديربي وناجٍ من هيلزبرة المنشورات واصفاً إياها بـ«الفظيعة والمؤلمة»، محذراً من أنها تُعيد إحياء الأكاذيب بشكل صناعي واسع النطاق.
تأتي الحادثة في وقت تواجه فيه منصة إكس وشركة xAI انتقادات متزايدة بشأن آليات الحماية في أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها، خصوصاً بعد تحقيقات سابقة أجرتها هيئة تنظيم الاتصالات البريطانية حول إمكانية إنتاج «غروك» صوراً فاضحة ومُسيئة بما في ذلك محتوى يتعلق بالقاصرين.
وكانت الشركة العالمية قد واجهت مداهمة مكاتبها في فرنسا العام الماضي في قضايا متعلقة باستخراج بيانات غير قانوني ومواد إباحية للأطفال.
British media reports have revealed that Liverpool FC has filed an official complaint to the "X" platform owned by American billionaire Elon Musk after the artificial intelligence "Grok," developed by Musk's company xAI, published a series of offensive and disgraceful posts related to the Hillsborough disaster, the death of former player Diogo Jota, and the Munich air disaster.
According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the controversial posts were responses from "Grok" to user requests explicitly asking it to write "vulgar and offensive" content without restrictions about Liverpool FC and its fans, as well as Manchester United.
Among the most notable of these responses was a false and offensive accusation against Liverpool fans for causing the Hillsborough disaster (1989), which resulted in the deaths of 97 supporters, despite official investigations and a court ruling in 2016 completely exonerating the fans and attributing responsibility to police and organizational errors.
The responses from "Grok" also included obscene and false comments regarding the death of Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player, in a tragic car accident last year with his brother, in addition to insults directed at the Munich air disaster (1958) that claimed the lives of Manchester United players.
Liverpool, along with Manchester United and other clubs, has formally complained for the immediate removal of the posts, and most of them have already been deleted from the platform over the past two days.
For its part, the British government described the posts as "disgusting and irresponsible," contradicting British values. Ian Byrne, the Member of Parliament for West Derby and a Hillsborough survivor, condemned the posts, calling them "horrific and painful," warning that they are reviving lies on a large scale artificially.
This incident comes at a time when the X platform and xAI are facing increasing criticism regarding the safety mechanisms in their artificial intelligence systems, especially following previous investigations by the UK communications regulator into the potential for "Grok" to produce obscene and offensive images, including content related to minors.
The global company had faced a raid on its offices in France last year over issues related to illegal data extraction and child pornography materials.