A press report revealed that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two matches after receiving a yellow card during the match against Newcastle in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup last night (Saturday).

Manchester City advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Newcastle three goals to one, continuing their competition for all titles this season.

Reason for the Suspension

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola received a two-match suspension after getting a yellow card against Newcastle for protesting a challenge between Jeremy Doku and Kieran Trippier.

This yellow card is Guardiola's sixth this season, which automatically leads to a two-match suspension for coaches according to the disciplinary regulations of the English Football Association.

Significant Absence from the Touchline

This suspension will prevent Guardiola from being on the touchline for the match against West Ham in the Premier League, as well as for the FA Cup quarter-final match scheduled for early April.

Exception for the Carabao Cup Final

However, the Spanish coach will be able to lead his team in the Carabao Cup final, scheduled for March 22 against Arsenal, as the regulations state that finals of domestic competitions are not subject to automatic suspensions for coaching staff due to accumulated yellow cards.