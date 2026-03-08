كشف تقرير صحفي إيقاف مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا مباراتين بعد تلقيه بطاقة صفراء خلال مواجهة نيوكاسل ضمن منافسات الدور ثمن النهائي من كأس إنجلترا مساء أمس (السبت).
وتأهل مانشستر سيتي إلى الدور ربع النهائي بعد فوزه على نيوكاسل بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليواصل منافسته على جميع الألقاب هذا الموسم.
سبب الإيقاف
وبحسب شبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، تعرض غوارديولا لعقوبة الإيقاف مباراتين بعد حصوله على بطاقة صفراء أمام نيوكاسل، بسبب اعتراضه على تدخل بين جيريمي دوكو وكيران تريبيير.
وتعد هذه البطاقة الصفراء السادسة لغوارديولا هذا الموسم، وهو عدد يؤدي تلقائياً إلى إيقاف المدربين مباراتين وفقاً للوائح التأديبية للاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.
غياب مؤثر عن خط التماس
وسيمنع هذا الإيقاف غوارديولا من التواجد على خط التماس في مواجهة وست هام بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وكذلك في مباراة ربع نهائي كأس إنجلترا المقررة مطلع أبريل.
استثناء نهائي كأس كاراباو
ومع ذلك، سيتمكن المدرب الإسباني من قيادة فريقه في نهائي كأس كاراباو، المقرر إقامته في 22 مارس الجاري أمام أرسنال، إذ تنص اللوائح على أن نهائيات المسابقات المحلية لا تخضع للإيقاف التلقائي لأعضاء الجهاز الفني بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء.
A press report revealed that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two matches after receiving a yellow card during the match against Newcastle in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup last night (Saturday).
Manchester City advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Newcastle three goals to one, continuing their competition for all titles this season.
Reason for the Suspension
According to Sky Sports, Guardiola received a two-match suspension after getting a yellow card against Newcastle for protesting a challenge between Jeremy Doku and Kieran Trippier.
This yellow card is Guardiola's sixth this season, which automatically leads to a two-match suspension for coaches according to the disciplinary regulations of the English Football Association.
Significant Absence from the Touchline
This suspension will prevent Guardiola from being on the touchline for the match against West Ham in the Premier League, as well as for the FA Cup quarter-final match scheduled for early April.
Exception for the Carabao Cup Final
However, the Spanish coach will be able to lead his team in the Carabao Cup final, scheduled for March 22 against Arsenal, as the regulations state that finals of domestic competitions are not subject to automatic suspensions for coaching staff due to accumulated yellow cards.