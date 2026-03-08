كشف تقرير صحفي إيقاف مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا مباراتين بعد تلقيه بطاقة صفراء خلال مواجهة نيوكاسل ضمن منافسات الدور ثمن النهائي من كأس إنجلترا مساء أمس (السبت).

وتأهل مانشستر سيتي إلى الدور ربع النهائي بعد فوزه على نيوكاسل بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليواصل منافسته على جميع الألقاب هذا الموسم.

سبب الإيقاف

وبحسب شبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، تعرض غوارديولا لعقوبة الإيقاف مباراتين بعد حصوله على بطاقة صفراء أمام نيوكاسل، بسبب اعتراضه على تدخل بين جيريمي دوكو وكيران تريبيير.

وتعد هذه البطاقة الصفراء السادسة لغوارديولا هذا الموسم، وهو عدد يؤدي تلقائياً إلى إيقاف المدربين مباراتين وفقاً للوائح التأديبية للاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.

غياب مؤثر عن خط التماس

وسيمنع هذا الإيقاف غوارديولا من التواجد على خط التماس في مواجهة وست هام بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، وكذلك في مباراة ربع نهائي كأس إنجلترا المقررة مطلع أبريل.

استثناء نهائي كأس كاراباو

ومع ذلك، سيتمكن المدرب الإسباني من قيادة فريقه في نهائي كأس كاراباو، المقرر إقامته في 22 مارس الجاري أمام أرسنال، إذ تنص اللوائح على أن نهائيات المسابقات المحلية لا تخضع للإيقاف التلقائي لأعضاء الجهاز الفني بسبب تراكم البطاقات الصفراء.