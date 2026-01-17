The Italian club Fiorentina announced today the death of its president, Rocco Commisso, at the age of 76, after a battle with illness, without disclosing the cause of death.



The club stated in an official announcement: "After a long period of medical treatment, our beloved president has left us, and today we all mourn his loss," adding that football was Commisso's passion, and Fiorentina became his obsession since he took over the presidency of the club seven years ago, as he connected with its fans, colors, and the city of Florence. The statement considered that "his love for Fiorentina was the greatest gift he gave to himself."



Commisso was born in the Calabria region of southern Italy and immigrated to the United States at the age of twelve. In 1995, he founded Mediacom, a cable services company based in New York, before acquiring Fiorentina in 2019.



Commisso was known for his repeated criticisms of bureaucracy in Italy, particularly regarding the difficulties of building new stadiums. He also owned the American club New York Cosmos and played football during his studies at Columbia University, which he continued to support financially, while the university's football stadium bears his name.



For its part, New York Cosmos described Commisso as "a passionate leader who dedicated his life to football and the future of sports in the United States," noting that he fought for the development of American soccer, emphasizing the importance of community and the role of clubs in inspiring future generations.



During his presidency, Fiorentina reached the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League twice in 2023 and 2024, while the team is currently struggling with a decline in performance, sitting in the relegation zone of the Italian league.