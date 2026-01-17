أعلن نادي فيورنتينا الإيطالي، اليوم، وفاة رئيسه روكو كوميسو عن عمر ناهز 76 عاماً، بعد صراع مع المرض، دون الكشف عن سبب الوفاة.


وقال النادي في بيان رسمي: «بعد فترة طويلة من العلاج الطبي، رحل عنا رئيسنا الحبيب، واليوم ننعى جميعاً فقدانه»، مضيفاً أن كرة القدم كانت شغف كوميسو، وأن فيورنتينا أصبح ولعه منذ توليه رئاسة النادي قبل سبعة أعوام، حيث ارتبط بجماهيره وألوانه ومدينة فلورنسا. واعتبر البيان أن «حبه لفيورنتينا كان أعظم هدية قدمها لنفسه».


وُلد كوميسو في إقليم كالابريا جنوب إيطاليا، وهاجر إلى الولايات المتحدة في سن الثانية عشرة. وفي عام 1995 أسس شركة «ميدياكوم» المتخصصة في خدمات الكابل، ومقرها نيويورك، قبل أن يستحوذ على نادي فيورنتينا عام 2019.


وعُرف كوميسو بانتقاداته المتكررة للبيروقراطية في إيطاليا، ولا سيما ما يتعلق بصعوبة تشييد ملاعب جديدة. كما امتلك نادي نيويورك كوزموس الأمريكي، ولعب كرة القدم خلال دراسته في جامعة كولومبيا، التي واصل دعمها مالياً، فيما يحمل ملعب كرة القدم في الجامعة اسمه.


من جهته، وصف نادي نيويورك كوزموس كوميسو بأنه «قائد شغوف كرّس حياته لكرة القدم ومستقبل الرياضة في الولايات المتحدة»، مشيراً إلى أنه ناضل من أجل تطوير كرة القدم الأمريكية، مؤكداً أهمية المجتمع ودور الأندية في إلهام الأجيال القادمة.


وخلال فترة رئاسته، بلغ فيورنتينا نهائي دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي مرتين عامي 2023 و2024، في حين يعاني الفريق حالياً من تراجع في نتائجه، إذ يقبع في منطقة الهبوط ضمن منافسات الدوري الإيطالي.