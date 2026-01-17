Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the Manchester derby, which brings together Manchester United and Manchester City today (Saturday), as part of the 22nd round of the English Premier League.

The highly anticipated match will kick off at 3:30 PM Mecca time, at Old Trafford, the home of the "Red Devils."

Similar Draws and Different Aspirations

The results of both teams in their last 3 matches in the Premier League are similar, as each has managed only three consecutive draws, making today’s clash a real test to break the deadlock.

Manchester United enters the match for the first time under their new coach Michael Carrick, armed with the advantages of home ground and fans, seeking a strong start to get the team back on the winning track, while Manchester City, led by their Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, aims to regain the winning rhythm to boost their chances in the title race.

Both Teams' Standings

Manchester City is in second place in the Premier League standings with 43 points, trailing 6 points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Manchester United is in seventh place with 32 points.

Team Absences

Manchester United will be without the services of Noussair Mazraoui, who is occupied with the Moroccan national team as they play in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal tomorrow (Sunday). Young player Shia Lassi is also absent due to suspension after being sent off in the match against Brighton in the FA Cup, in addition to the continued absence of Matthijs de Ligt due to injury.

On the other hand, Manchester City will miss the services of Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Mateo Kovacic, and Oscar Bob. Additionally, Omar Marmoush is currently with the Egyptian national team in Morocco, preparing to play in the third and fourth place match in the Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria today (Saturday).