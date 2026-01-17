يترقب عشاق كرة القدم العالمية مواجهة ديربي مدينة مانشستر، التي تجمع بين مانشستر يونايتد ومانشستر سيتي، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».

وتنطلق المباراة المرتقبة عند الساعة الثالثة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «أولد ترافورد»، معقل «الشياطين الحمر».

تعادلات متشابهة وطموحات مختلفة

وتتشابه نتائج الفريقين خلال آخر 3 مباريات في الدوري الإنجليزي، إذ اكتفى كل منهما بثلاثة تعادلات متتالية، ما يجعل مواجهة اليوم اختباراً حقيقياً لكسر حالة الجمود.

ويخوض مانشستر يونايتد اللقاء الأول تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد مايكل كاريك، متسلحاً بعاملي الأرض والجمهور، بحثاً عن انطلاقة قوية تعيد الفريق إلى سكة الانتصارات، فيما يسعى مانشستر سيتي، بقيادة مدربه الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، إلى استعادة نغمة الفوز لإنعاش حظوظه في المنافسة على لقب الدوري.

موقف الفريقين في جدول الترتيب

ويحتل مانشستر سيتي المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 43 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق 6 نقاط عن آرسنال المتصدر، فيما يأتي مانشستر يونايتد في المركز السابع برصيد 32 نقطة.

غيابات الفريقين

ويفتقد مانشستر يونايتد خدمات نصير مزراوي، لانشغاله مع المنتخب المغربي بخوض نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية أمام منتخب السنغال غداً (الأحد)، كما يغيب الشاب شيا لاسي بداعي الإيقاف، عقب طرده في مواجهة برايتون بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي، إضافة إلى استمرار غياب ماتياس دي ليخت بسبب الإصابة.

في المقابل، يغيب عن مانشستر سيتي كل من: جوسكو غفارديول، وجون ستونز، وروبن دياز، وماتيو كوفاسيتش، وأوسكار بوب، كما يتواجد عمر مرموش حالياً مع منتخب مصر في المغرب، حيث يستعد لخوض مباراة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية أمام نيجيريا، اليوم (السبت).