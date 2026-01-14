تأهل منتخب السنغال إلى نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد فوزه على منتخب مصر بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دور نصف النهائي.

هدف قاتل من ماني

وجاء هدف اللقاء الوحيد بتوقيع نجم النصر ساديو ماني، الذي أطلق تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى الحارس محمد الشناوي في الدقيقة 78، مانحاً «أسود التيرانغا» بطاقة العبور إلى النهائي.

سيطرة سنغالية

وسيطر منتخب السنغال على مجريات المباراة، مستحوذاً على الكرة بنسبة 65%، وسدد 11 تصويبة، منها 4 على المرمى.

في المقابل، اكتفى منتخب مصر بـ4 تسديدات فقط، جاءت واحدة منها بين القائمين والعارضة.

انتظار الفائز من المغرب ونيجيريا

وينتظر منتخب السنغال الفائز من مواجهة المغرب ونيجيريا، اليوم، لملاقاته في المباراة النهائية الأحد القادم، في صراع التتويج بلقب البطولة.