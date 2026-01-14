The Senegal national team has qualified for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 held in Morocco, after defeating the Egypt national team by one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Wednesday) as part of the semi-final round.

A Last-Minute Goal from Mané

The only goal of the match was scored by Al-Nassr star Sadio Mané, who unleashed a powerful ground shot from outside the penalty area, finding the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy's net in the 78th minute, granting the "Lions of Teranga" a ticket to the final.

Senegalese Dominance

The Senegal national team dominated the match, holding 65% possession and taking 11 shots, 4 of which were on target.

In contrast, the Egypt national team managed only 4 shots, one of which was on target between the posts and the crossbar.

Waiting for the Winner of Morocco and Nigeria

The Senegal national team is waiting for the winner of the match between Morocco and Nigeria today, to face them in the final match next Sunday, in the battle for the championship title.