تأهل منتخب السنغال إلى نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد فوزه على منتخب مصر بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دور نصف النهائي.
هدف قاتل من ماني
وجاء هدف اللقاء الوحيد بتوقيع نجم النصر ساديو ماني، الذي أطلق تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى الحارس محمد الشناوي في الدقيقة 78، مانحاً «أسود التيرانغا» بطاقة العبور إلى النهائي.
سيطرة سنغالية
وسيطر منتخب السنغال على مجريات المباراة، مستحوذاً على الكرة بنسبة 65%، وسدد 11 تصويبة، منها 4 على المرمى.
في المقابل، اكتفى منتخب مصر بـ4 تسديدات فقط، جاءت واحدة منها بين القائمين والعارضة.
انتظار الفائز من المغرب ونيجيريا
وينتظر منتخب السنغال الفائز من مواجهة المغرب ونيجيريا، اليوم، لملاقاته في المباراة النهائية الأحد القادم، في صراع التتويج بلقب البطولة.
The Senegal national team has qualified for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 held in Morocco, after defeating the Egypt national team by one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Wednesday) as part of the semi-final round.
A Last-Minute Goal from Mané
The only goal of the match was scored by Al-Nassr star Sadio Mané, who unleashed a powerful ground shot from outside the penalty area, finding the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy's net in the 78th minute, granting the "Lions of Teranga" a ticket to the final.
Senegalese Dominance
The Senegal national team dominated the match, holding 65% possession and taking 11 shots, 4 of which were on target.
In contrast, the Egypt national team managed only 4 shots, one of which was on target between the posts and the crossbar.
Waiting for the Winner of Morocco and Nigeria
The Senegal national team is waiting for the winner of the match between Morocco and Nigeria today, to face them in the final match next Sunday, in the battle for the championship title.