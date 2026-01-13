FC Barcelona announced today (Tuesday) that they have officially signed right-back João Cancelo from Al Hilal on loan during the current winter transfer window.

Barcelona had announced the deal a few hours earlier, but removed all related posts from their official social media accounts and their website without any official clarification, amid reports that Al Hilal requested an additional document at the last minute.

The Catalan club stated in their new announcement: "Portuguese star João Cancelo returns to FC Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, coming from Saudi club Al Hilal, and he will wear the number (2) jersey."

Signing Ceremony Details

The statement added: "The signing ceremony took place today at the club's office, attended by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafael Yuste, board member Joan Soler, and football director Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco), along with the player's family."

The Portuguese defender had previously worn the Barcelona jersey during the 2023-2024 season when he joined on loan from Manchester City, delivering impressive performances as he participated in 42 matches (32 in La Liga and 10 in the UEFA Champions League), scoring four goals and providing five assists.

After his loan period ended on June 30, 2024, Cancelo moved to Al Hilal, where he played 45 matches over a season and a half before returning to Barcelona.