أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعاقده رسمياً مع ظهير أيمن نادي الهلال، البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، على سبيل الإعارة، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

وكان برشلونة قد أعلن الصفقة قبل ساعات، لكنه حذف جميع المنشورات المتعلقة بها من حساباته الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وكذلك من موقعه الإلكتروني، دون أي توضيح رسمي، وسط تقارير أشارت إلى أن نادي الهلال طلب وثيقة إضافية في اللحظات الأخيرة.

وقال النادي الكتالوني في بيانه الجديد: «يعود النجم البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو إلى نادي برشلونة على سبيل الإعارة حتى نهاية الموسم، قادماً من نادي الهلال السعودي، وسيرتدي القميص رقم (2)».

تفاصيل حفل التوقيع

وأضاف البيان: «أقيم حفل التوقيع اليوم في مكتب النادي، بحضور رئيس نادي برشلونة جوان لابورتا، ونائب الرئيس الأول رافائيل يوستي، وعضو مجلس الإدارة جوان سولير، ومدير كرة القدم أندرسون لويس دي سوزا (ديكو)، إلى جانب عائلة اللاعب».

وسبق للمدافع البرتغالي أن ارتدى قميص برشلونة خلال موسم 2023-2024، عندما انضم إليه على سبيل الإعارة من مانشستر سيتي، وقدم حينها مستويات لافتة، إذ شارك في 42 مباراة (32 في الدوري الإسباني و10 في دوري أبطال أوروبا)، سجل خلالها أربعة أهداف، وصنع خمس تمريرات حاسمة.

وبعد انتهاء فترة إعارته في 30 يونيو 2024، انتقل كانسيلو إلى صفوف الهلال، وخاض 45 مباراة على مدار موسم ونصف، قبل أن يعود مجدداً إلى برشلونة.