The highly anticipated game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA was postponed on Thursday evening at the United Center; after the court was deemed unsafe due to moisture buildup, as confirmed by ESPN sports analyst, Shams Charania.



The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 PM local time, but players from both teams noticed during warm-ups that the floor was slippery, prompting officials to conduct an urgent inspection before the game. Arena staff attempted to address the moisture using mops and large towels, and the air conditioning was adjusted in an effort to dry the floor, but all efforts were in vain. After more than 90 minutes of repeated delays, the referees and officials officially announced the postponement of the game at 8:53 PM, amid crowd protests.



The game's referee, Sean Wright, explained that players from both teams informed him of the problem during warm-ups, which led him to immediately contact the NBA's replay center before the official announcement of the postponement. He added, "We tried everything to fix the issue, but we couldn't guarantee the safety of the players on the court."



For his part, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, "The players were complaining about the floor on both sides. As soon as we stepped out, we immediately felt it was unplayable." Meanwhile, Bulls player Terry Jones noted that the situation worsened as the arena filled with fans, increasing the moisture and slipperiness.



The causes of the problem are partly attributed to the unseasonable weather conditions in Chicago, where the city experienced a warm and rainy day, in addition to the fact that the arena hosted a Chicago Blackhawks ice hockey game on Wednesday night, contributing to the moisture buildup on the wooden court floor.



A new date for the game has not yet been announced, but both teams confirmed that tickets for the postponed game will remain valid for the future date. It is worth noting that the Miami Heat won their first matchup against the Bulls this season on November 21 with a score of 143-107, and the team currently holds a middle position with a record of 20-17, while the Chicago Bulls sit at 17-20, suffering consecutive losses in their last three games.



According to historical reports, NBA arenas in cities like Minneapolis and Philadelphia have previously experienced game postponements due to moisture buildup after ice events, making this issue recurring in unsuitable weather conditions.



Efforts to fix the floor continued until the last moments, as arena staff moved large mops across the court while players continued to warm up and enter and exit the playing area, before the difficulty of the situation became clear and officials made the decision to postpone in order to ensure player safety.



Thus, the next date for the Heat vs. Bulls game remains unspecified for now, while the Miami team prepares to play their next game on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at 7 PM local time, before finishing their road trip against Oklahoma City on Sunday.