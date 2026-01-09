تأجلت المباراة المرتقبة بين ميامي هيت وشيكاغو بولز في دوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين مساء (الخميس) في صالة مركز يونايتد سنتر؛ بعد أن اعتُبرت أرضية الملعب غير آمنة بسبب تكوّن الرطوبة، وفق ما أكده محلل ESPN للشؤون الرياضية، شمس شارانيا.


كان من المقرر أن تنطلق المباراة في الساعة 7:05 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، لكن لاعبي الفريقين لاحظوا أثناء الإحماء أن الأرضية زلقة، ما دفع المسؤولين لإجراء فحص عاجل قبل المباراة. حاول موظفو الملعب معالجة الرطوبة باستخدام المماسح والمناشف الكبيرة، كما تم ضبط التكييف في محاولة لتجفيف الأرضية، لكن جميع الجهود باءت بالفشل. بعد أكثر من 90 دقيقة من التأخير المتكرر، أعلن الحكام والمسؤولون عن تأجيل المباراة رسمياً في الساعة 8:53 مساءً، وسط اعتراضات جماهيرية.


أوضح حكم المباراة، شون رايت، أن اللاعبين من كلا الفريقين أبلغوه بالمشكلة خلال الإحماء، ما دفعه للتواصل فوراً مع مركز إعادة البث في الـNBA قبل الإعلان الرسمي عن التأجيل. وأضاف: "حاولنا كل شيء لإصلاح المشكلة، لكن لم نستطع ضمان سلامة اللاعبين على أرض الملعب."


من جهته، قال مدرب ميامي هيت، إريك سبولسترا: "كان اللاعبون يشتكون من الأرضية على كلا الجانبين. بمجرد أن خرجنا، شعرنا فوراً أنها غير صالحة للعب." فيما أشار لاعب بولز، تري جونز، إلى أن الحالة ازدادت سوءاً مع امتلاء الملعب بالجماهير، مما زاد الرطوبة وازداد الانزلاق.


تعود أسباب المشكلة جزئياً إلى الظروف الجوية غير الموسمية في شيكاغو، حيث شهدت المدينة يوماً دافئاً وماطراً، إضافة إلى أن الملعب استضاف مباراة هوكي الجليد لفريق شيكاغو بلاكهوكس ليلة الأربعاء، ما ساهم في تراكم الرطوبة على أرضية البلاط الخشبي للملعب.


ولم يتم الإعلان بعد عن موعد جديد لإقامة المباراة، لكن الفريقين أكدوا أن تذاكر المباراة المؤجلة ستظل صالحة للدخول في الموعد المستقبلي. يُذكر أن ميامي هيت فاز في لقائه الأول مع بولز هذا الموسم في 21 نوفمبر بنتيجة 143-107، ويحتل الفريق حالياً مركزاً وسطاً بسجل 20-17، بينما يأتي شيكاغو بولز عند 17-20، ويعاني من خسائر متتالية في المباريات الـ3 الأخيرة.


وبحسب تقارير تاريخية، سبق أن شهدت ملاعب الـNBA في مدن مثل مينيابوليس وفيلادلفيا تأجيل مباريات بسبب تكوّن الرطوبة بعد فعاليات على الجليد، ما يجعل هذه المشكلة متكررة في الظروف الجوية غير المناسبة.


وكانت محاولات إصلاح الأرضية مستمرة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، حيث قام موظفو الملعب بتحريك المماسح الكبيرة عبر الملعب، بينما واصل اللاعبون الإحماء والخروج والدخول إلى أرضية اللعب، قبل أن تتضح صعوبة الوضع ويتخذ المسؤولون قرار التأجيل حفاظاً على سلامة اللاعبين.


وبالتالي، أصبح الموعد القادم لمباراة هيت ضد بولز غير محدد حتى الآن، بينما يستعد فريق ميامي للعب مباراته التالية يوم السبت ضد إنديانا بيسرز في الساعة 7 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، قبل إنهاء جولته الخارجية ضد أوكلاهوما سيتي يوم الأحد.