كشف تقرير صحفي مفاجأة قلبت مسار مستقبل الظهير الأيمن لنادي الهلال البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، بعدما تحولت وجهته إلى برشلونة بدلاً من إنتر ميلان في اللحظات الأخيرة.
وكان المدير الرياضي لبرشلونة، البرتغالي ديكو، قد أكد أمس الأول (الأربعاء) أن كانسيلو سيسافر إلى مدينة برشلونة خلال الفترة القادمة، من أجل إتمام إجراءات انضمامه للفريق على سبيل الإعارة لمدة 6 أشهر.
إنتر حسم الاتفاق.. ثم تغيّر كل شيء
وذكرت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، في تقرير حمل عنوان «كانسيلو والعشاء الحاسم في دبي»، أن إنتر ميلان كان قد أنهى بالفعل اتفاقه لاستعارته اللاعب، قبل أن يتغير مسار الصفقة بشكل مفاجئ.
وأوضحت أن اجتماعاً جمع رئيس برشلونة جوان لابورتا ووكيل أعمال اللاعب جورجي مينديز في دبي، قبل ليلة رأس السنة، كان نقطة التحول التي أعادت كانسيلو إلى دائرة اهتمامات النادي الكتالوني.
مينديز يغامر.. ولابورتا يمنح الضوء الأخضر
وأضاف التقرير أن مينديز، الذي تربطه علاقة قوية برئيس برشلونة، طرح فكرة عودة كانسيلو إلى صفوف «البلوغرانا» خلال حفل توزيع جوائز غلوب سوكر، حيث خاطر الوكيل بطرح الصفقة في توقيت حساس، ليجد تجاوباً سريعاً من لابورتا، الذي منح الضوء الأخضر لإتمامها.
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الصفقة لا تحظى بدعم كامل من اللجنة الرياضية داخل النادي، برئاسة ديكو، رغم الموافقة النهائية من الإدارة.
مدرب برشلونة يرحّب بالصفقة
من جانبه، أشاد مدرب برشلونة بإمكانات ظهير الهلال، قائلًا هذا الأسبوع: «كانسيلو لاعب من الطراز الرفيع ويتمتع بخبرة كبيرة. إذا انضم إلينا سأكون سعيداً للغاية».
A surprising report revealed a twist in the future of the right-back for Portuguese club Al-Hilal, João Cancelo, as his destination shifted to Barcelona instead of Inter Milan at the last moment.
Barcelona's sporting director, Portuguese Deco, confirmed the day before yesterday (Wednesday) that Cancelo will travel to Barcelona in the coming period to complete the procedures for his loan to the team for six months.
Inter finalized the agreement... then everything changed
The Spanish newspaper "AS" reported in a piece titled "Cancelo and the decisive dinner in Dubai" that Inter Milan had already finalized its agreement to loan the player before the course of the deal changed unexpectedly.
It explained that a meeting between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Dubai, just before New Year's Eve, was the turning point that brought Cancelo back into the Catalan club's interests.
Mendes takes a risk... and Laporta gives the green light
The report added that Mendes, who has a strong relationship with Barcelona's president, proposed the idea of Cancelo returning to the ranks of "the Blaugrana" during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, where the agent took a risk by presenting the deal at a sensitive time, only to find a quick response from Laporta, who gave the green light to complete it.
The newspaper pointed out that the deal does not have full support from the sporting committee within the club, headed by Deco, despite the final approval from the management.
Barcelona's coach welcomes the deal
For his part, Barcelona's coach praised the potential of the Al-Hilal right-back, stating this week: "Cancelo is a top-class player with a lot of experience. If he joins us, I will be very happy."