كشف تقرير صحفي مفاجأة قلبت مسار مستقبل الظهير الأيمن لنادي الهلال البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، بعدما تحولت وجهته إلى برشلونة بدلاً من إنتر ميلان في اللحظات الأخيرة.

وكان المدير الرياضي لبرشلونة، البرتغالي ديكو، قد أكد أمس الأول (الأربعاء) أن كانسيلو سيسافر إلى مدينة برشلونة خلال الفترة القادمة، من أجل إتمام إجراءات انضمامه للفريق على سبيل الإعارة لمدة 6 أشهر.

إنتر حسم الاتفاق.. ثم تغيّر كل شيء

وذكرت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، في تقرير حمل عنوان «كانسيلو والعشاء الحاسم في دبي»، أن إنتر ميلان كان قد أنهى بالفعل اتفاقه لاستعارته اللاعب، قبل أن يتغير مسار الصفقة بشكل مفاجئ.

وأوضحت أن اجتماعاً جمع رئيس برشلونة جوان لابورتا ووكيل أعمال اللاعب جورجي مينديز في دبي، قبل ليلة رأس السنة، كان نقطة التحول التي أعادت كانسيلو إلى دائرة اهتمامات النادي الكتالوني.

مينديز يغامر.. ولابورتا يمنح الضوء الأخضر

وأضاف التقرير أن مينديز، الذي تربطه علاقة قوية برئيس برشلونة، طرح فكرة عودة كانسيلو إلى صفوف «البلوغرانا» خلال حفل توزيع جوائز غلوب سوكر، حيث خاطر الوكيل بطرح الصفقة في توقيت حساس، ليجد تجاوباً سريعاً من لابورتا، الذي منح الضوء الأخضر لإتمامها.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الصفقة لا تحظى بدعم كامل من اللجنة الرياضية داخل النادي، برئاسة ديكو، رغم الموافقة النهائية من الإدارة.

مدرب برشلونة يرحّب بالصفقة

من جانبه، أشاد مدرب برشلونة بإمكانات ظهير الهلال، قائلًا هذا الأسبوع: «كانسيلو لاعب من الطراز الرفيع ويتمتع بخبرة كبيرة. إذا انضم إلينا سأكون سعيداً للغاية».