A surprising report revealed a twist in the future of the right-back for Portuguese club Al-Hilal, João Cancelo, as his destination shifted to Barcelona instead of Inter Milan at the last moment.

Barcelona's sporting director, Portuguese Deco, confirmed the day before yesterday (Wednesday) that Cancelo will travel to Barcelona in the coming period to complete the procedures for his loan to the team for six months.

Inter finalized the agreement... then everything changed

The Spanish newspaper "AS" reported in a piece titled "Cancelo and the decisive dinner in Dubai" that Inter Milan had already finalized its agreement to loan the player before the course of the deal changed unexpectedly.

It explained that a meeting between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Dubai, just before New Year's Eve, was the turning point that brought Cancelo back into the Catalan club's interests.

Mendes takes a risk... and Laporta gives the green light

The report added that Mendes, who has a strong relationship with Barcelona's president, proposed the idea of Cancelo returning to the ranks of "the Blaugrana" during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, where the agent took a risk by presenting the deal at a sensitive time, only to find a quick response from Laporta, who gave the green light to complete it.

The newspaper pointed out that the deal does not have full support from the sporting committee within the club, headed by Deco, despite the final approval from the management.

Barcelona's coach welcomes the deal

For his part, Barcelona's coach praised the potential of the Al-Hilal right-back, stating this week: "Cancelo is a top-class player with a lot of experience. If he joins us, I will be very happy."